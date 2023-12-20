GTA 4 vs GTA 5: 5 major differences one should know about

Grand Theft Auto 4 and GTA 5 are two of the most important titles for Rockstar Games that set new milestones in the franchise and the gaming industry. The studio released the former in 2008 and the latter in 2013. Although both titles share the same base of operation, the developer introduced some significant changes to keep them unique.

However, most fans only know well about Grand Theft Auto 5 since it is the most popular and long-running game in the franchise. This article lists five major differences between GTA 4 and GTA 5 that you should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five major distinctions between Grand Theft Auto 4 and GTA 5

1) Maps

Both GTA 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 have two unique maps that suit their gameplay. However, Rockstar Games significantly improved the map design in the latest game. The state of San Andreas is much bigger than all three islands of Liberty City combined. It also has different types of terrains.

Moreover, the 2013 title technically has two maps: San Andreas and North Yankton. In contrast, the 2008 title has only one. But Rockstar Games kept some parts of Liberty City locked for certain periods. Even though hardcore fans like this feature, the developer made the entire map of San Andreas accessible from the very beginning.

2) In-game physics

Both titles use the Euphoria Physics Engine to create various game effects. While the ragdoll physics of Grand Theft Auto 4 is regarded as superior in the gaming industry, Rockstar Games took a step back during the GTA 5 development period.

Fans often complain that the latest title’s in-game physics is less impressive than its predecessor. The NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5 react less naturally to the outside forces. Most of them repeat the same animation, making the game look dull. Other things, such as vehicle damage, explosion effects, inertia, etc., have less impressive animations.

3) Properties and customizations

GTA 5 took a significant step in gameplay by introducing properties and customizations. The 2008 title has few customization options, making the hard-earned money worthless. However, you can spend thousands on extravagant things in the latest game. The Grand Theft Auto 4 map features no assets that you can buy.

However, the 2013 title offers several properties the three protagonists can own and maintain. Moreover, Rockstar Games also introduced improved vehicle and character customization in Grand Theft Auto 5. These things keep players engaged even after completing the game's main story. However, once you finish GTA 4’s plot, there is nothing much left to do.

4) Carrying weapons

The weapon inventory in both games has a huge difference. In the latest title, you can carry various weapons with you that are stored in eight different slots. Each slot can hold multiple weapons, making gun battles somewhat easier. However, in GTA 4, you can carry a limited number of weapons simultaneously.

Moreover, if you equip a weapon from a specific category, you cannot carry others in that category. This influences players to make their choice of weapons carefully. Another thing to note is that if you run out of ammo in a weapon in Grand Theft Auto 4, Niko will throw it away, and you’ll have to repurchase it from the weapon shop.

5) DLCs

DLCs are one of the most fascinating things about GTA 4. While the latest title hasn’t yet received any single-player DLC expansions, Rockstar Games released two DLCs for the 2008 title. This is one of the major differentiating things for which most fans criticize the developer.

The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned expanded the story of Grand Theft Auto 4 by introducing new missions and characters. However, Rockstar Games’ officials say the latest title is a complete product and will have no single-player expansions.

