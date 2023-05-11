5 distinctive features of the GTA 4 map that were way ahead of their time

The GTA 4 map is one of the most popular in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It was the first map of the HD Universe in the series, and Rockstar Games skillfully designed it to provide a refined and unique gameplay experience. The HD Universe currently has two full-size maps and two expansion maps. However, many fans believe that the map in Grand Theft Auto 4 was way ahead of its time.

While players have their own preferences when it comes to the best GTA map, the 2008 game's map has unique characteristics that make it stand out. This article will highlight five map features in GTA 4 that still impress players today.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Subway system, Police patrols, and 3 other unique features in the GTA 4 map

1) Three Islands

GTA 4 is the first and only HD Universe game to feature three major islands in a single game. Rockstar Games included the islands of Broker-Dukes-Bohan, Algonquin, and Alderney, which get unlocked gradually. While the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game is rumored to have multiple islands as well, the 2008 title is the undisputed winner for the time being.

These three islands round out the Liberty City map. Rockstar also designed the gameplay to entice players to visit and explore each island. In addition, these islands have multiple neighborhoods that spawn unique NPCs and vehicles.

2) Subway system

The subway system is one of the most unique features of GTA 4. Rockstar Games went to great lengths to create a highly detailed working subway transportation system that Niko Bellic and the other protagonists can use to get from one location to another. Although most of the tracks are under the ground, it still provides a remarkable traveling experience.

Hardcore players can also use it as a means of fast travel in the game. However, you must be familiar with the track directions and geography of the locations to effectively use it without getting lost.

3) Health restoration points in every neighborhood

GTA 4 gives players the ability to heal themselves at any point on the map. Rockstar Games included interactable street food vendors, accessible restaurants, and fast food chains from which players can replenish their health. While this feature was absent in earlier games, it is also absent in the current game.

By default, GTA players must seek out a health pack or sleep and save their progress in safe houses. However, depending on your location, this could be a time-consuming process. There is also the possibility of being killed while traveling to save the game.

4) Unique color schemes

The map in Grand Theft Auto 4 has different color schemes depending on the islands and locations. The islands on the east of the map, including Bohan, Broker, and Dukes, are poor and have a dark and gloomy color scheme. Algonquin, the middle island, is rich and has vibrant colors. Similarly, the island of Alderney on the west has factories and industries and a well-balanced color scheme.

These elements contribute to the realism of GTA 4 and distinguish the different areas of the map. Interestingly, most new players frequently complain that the game is too dark and gloomy, without realizing that the starting area of Dukes was purposefully designed in this manner.

5) Police patrols

The Liberty City Police Department is extremely powerful and responsive, and they can kill or apprehend players in minutes. You can find police patrol cars and individual officers roaming the streets on every major road. While they can be annoying at times, they distinguish the city from other maps.

Many fans are asking for a new police AI in GTA 6, and recent leaks also allude to the same. However, it is still unofficial, and until an official confirmation, we can confidently say that Grand Theft Auto 4 has the most unique map in the series with a strong gatekeeping system.

