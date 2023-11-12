5 highly-detailed graphics mods for GTA 5 that enhance visuals

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is regarded highly for its detailed visual effects. However, they can be enhanced even further via graphics mods that are available in abundance on the internet.

Most in the gaming community are waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, but its release date is still a mystery. Until then, players can improve the 2013 title's graphics to experience it in a new way.

One of the best things about some of these mods is that they have been crafted by players themselves and are usually available free of cost. So, let's take a look at five highly detailed graphics mods for GTA 5 that enhance visuals.

GTA 5 graphics mods: Awesomekills Graphics and 4 other mods that enhance visuals

1) NaturalVision Evolved

The NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod was released in 2022 and is still one of the top graphics mods available for Grand Theft Auto 5 today. It greatly improves the game's standard visual effects, elevating them to a whole new level.

Created by Razed Mods, NaturalVision Evolved makes several changes to the title's weather and lighting system, tonemapping, and world textures.

It even affects building models, props, and vegetation to make Rockstar Games' 2013 release seem as realistic as possible. Those interested can download it for GTA 5's story mode; however, it must be noted that a powerful PC is required to run the game with this mod in the best possible way.

2) PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

As suggested by its name, the PRSA - Photorealistic San Andreas ENB mod for GTA 5 aims to make the game's graphics as photorealistic as possible. The good thing is that it succeeds in doing this to a great extent. As stated by its creator, L00, this is a visual enhancer mod that uses custom shaders to implement natural and realistic visuals.

It is also compatible with many other weather and lighting mods, therefore, players can seemingly try different combinations to get the best results possible. While it also requires a high-end system to run as intended, disabling the mod's sky lighting and ambient occlusion might help with the frame rate.

3) Awesomekills Graphics

The Awesomekills Graphics mod is a combination of ENB and reshade. It elevates Grand Theft Auto 5's vanilla graphics by saturating its colors and improving the title's lighting at different times of the day. It also introduces better reflections, sky, and bloom effects. This mod has been developed by Awesomekills and debuted back in January 2016.

That said, it has received several updates since launch, with the latest one dating back to June 2023, which implemented gamma changes, sky, as well as cloud improvements, and tweaked some ENB settings. It is one of the best mods to use while waiting for the next game, some details of which were revealed by 2022's GTA 6 leaked footage.

4) GTA V Remake

Nbarchi3D's GTA V Remake mod makes Grand Theft Auto 5 a little brighter and also modifies vanilla vegetation, rocks, weather, and more to a great extent. In fact, it not only modifies several existing assets but also introduces some new ones.

An improved timecycle, increased LOD distance, enhanced fog, realistic rain, and reflections are also a part of this GTA 5 mod. All of these things help in making this 10-year-old game seem quite new and refreshed.

5) Reacon's Realistic L.A. Reshade Preset

Grand Theft Auto 5's Los Santos is based on the city of Los Angeles. It greatly replicates its real-life counterpart and can be made to resemble it even more graphically by installing Reacon's Realistic L.A. Reshade Preset. It renders the game a little darker than usual, which somewhat makes for realistic visual effects.

This can provide a refreshing experience for those replaying the story mode. However, the game might struggle a bit with this mod installed on relatively weaker systems, as seen in the video above.

