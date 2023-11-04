5 incredible mods that transform GTA 5 into a sci-fi video game

There are some really incredible sci-fi mods available for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 that can turn this 10-year-old game into something very different. GTA 5 is among the best titles developed by Rockstar Games, and fans have long since been waiting for a sequel. However, there still seems to be time before it releases, and these mods are perfect for players on the lookout for something new for the time being.

Some of them add new missions to the story mode, while others alter the map, and there are mods that even introduce new vehicles. With that said, let's take a look at five incredible mods that transform GTA 5 into a sci-fi video game.

Alien War and 4 more incredible mods that transform GTA 5 into a sci-fi video game

1) GrandCyberPunk [YMAP]

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released 10 years ago, so some long-term players might have gotten bored of the same old map. This issue can be fixed by installing OlegTemple's GrandCyberPunk [YMAP] mod. It makes some districts of Los Santos resemble Night City from the popular sci-fi video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Downtown, Legion Square, Textile City, Vinewood Boulevard, Little Seoul, Mission Row, and many other areas get draped in neon signs and futuristic architecture that looks incredibly impressive at night. The mod was originally released in October 2019 and received a few updates until July 2020.

2) Missions with aliens from GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode features several easter eggs related to aliens. They have also appeared in the game's multiplayer mode, albeit mostly in missions involving hallucinations like those in The Last Dose update. Created by andre500, the Missions with aliens from GTA Online mod brings those aliens to the story mode as part of two new missions.

They take place in and around Fort Zancudo, and can only be played as Franklin Clinton. However, one downside to this mod is that players will have to reboot the game upon failing either of these missions to replay them.

3) Alien War

The Alien War mission zone (image via gta5-mods.com)

The Alien War mod has also been created by andre500, and it introduces another interesting mission involving aliens. It takes place at a UFO crash site close to Fort Zancudo, and its objective is to destroy all the aliens. They can be killed using the standard weapons available in the game but wield Railguns themselves, which can make this task a little challenging.

Some weapons and medkits are available as pick-ups in the mission zone, along with usable police vehicles and tanks. The Alien War modded mission can be started by pressing "N," and the aliens can be spawned by pressing "J" on the keyboard.

4) FuturisticHUD [GTALua]

The HUD designed by Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 5 isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination. However, the game has been the latest title in the series for a decade now, and introducing some changes can freshen it up a bit. A good way of doing this is by installing the FuturisticHUD [GTALua] mod by Sod.

It adds a modernized HUD, similar to the ones usually seen in sci-fi movies, to the game. This mod affects the minimap, weapons ammunition counter, and the wanted level display. It even spawns a working speedometer at the bottom of the screen upon entering a vehicle in GTA 5's story mode.

5) Sci-Fi Hover Bike

Using futuristic vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 can make it resemble a sci-fi video game to some extent. There are many options of this sort, with one of the best ones being the Sci-Fi Hover Bike mod created by dsawdsaw. The bike moves pretty quickly and can fly to some extent with the help of its Rocket Boost feature.

Other notable features of the Sci-Fi Hover Bike include its animated exhausts, speed dials, and missile launcher. There are damage and dirt effects for this modded vehicle as well, which is a neat detail.

