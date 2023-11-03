An original GTA creator, Mike Dailly, wins a Lifetime Achievement award at the Scottish Game Awards

Mike Dailly, an original Grand Theft Auto (GTA) creator, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement award at the Scottish Game Awards. He is credited for designing Grand Theft Auto's first graphics engine. Interestingly, he is one of the co-founders of the gaming studio DMA Design, which later got rebranded as Rockstar North, the studio responsible for several other Grand Theft Auto titles.

Dailly addressed the gaming community on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the award, thanking everyone who voted for him. Besides the first Grand Theft Auto title, which was released in 1997, he is also the creator of the strategy-based video game, Lemmings.

Scottish Game Awards gives original GTA creator, Mike Dailly, a Lifetime Achievement award

Mike Dailly co-founded DMA Design (now Rockstar North) with Steve Hammond, Russell Kay, and David Jones in 1989, and is the creator of the first graphics engine that Grand Theft Auto ran on. The title released on November 28, 1997, for the MS DOS and Windows, and was very well received.

Dailly left the company in 1999, but is also credited for providing support on GTA 2. Paul Farley, the CEO and founder of Firestoke Games, who Mike Dailly mentioned in his tweet, was also nominated for the Scottish Game Award's Lifetime Achievement award. He worked at DMA Design in the mid-1990s as a level designer and mission programmer.

The comments under Dailly's tweet congratulated and thanked him for his contribution in the first Grand Theft Auto game, which revolutionized the gaming industry.

While the first Grand Theft Auto was pretty successful, its sequels achieved far more in the years that followed. One of the best examples is Grand Theft Auto 5, which has made billions of dollars in sales. Moreover, a GTA Online weekly update is released for its multiplayer mode every Thursday.

The gaming community now awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar hasn't revealed it officially, but dubious GTA 6 beta APK links still appear on the internet.

