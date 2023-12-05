Will GTA 6 have Online Mode? Exploring the possibility of a GTA Online sequel

GTA 6’s latest trailer has created an incredible amount of hype around the upcoming title leaving many long-standing fans of the franchise to wonder if the game will be dropping with its own online mode. Much of the speculation comes from the amount of success that GTA Online has seen over the years with the game receiving constant updates, featuring an open-world that is inhabited by millions of players.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, many in the community want the title to drop with its own multiplayer mode.

Another reason why players are wanting a GTA Online sequel is because of the new engine. GTA 6 is being developed on RAGE 9 (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) so it’s not all that surprising why players will be looking forward to a new multiplayer experience in the latest engine with updated graphics.

Will GTA 6 have an Online Mode?

GTA 6 is more than likely to have an Online Mode. While it might not immediately drop with the release of the base game, Rockstar will eventually set up a separate multiplayer mode as they did with GTA 5.

GTA Online has been an unprecedented success for Rockstar Games. While the game was a bit lackluster on launch back in 2013, it received constant updates and improvements making it one of the most popular multiplayer games today.

While the franchise has dabbled in multiplayer content before, it was not before GTA Online that the developers solely focused on a massive online experience.

With every update, the amount of content that GTA Online offered increased a fair bit, and over the years the title was able to amass a massive player base. With the community investing a fair bit of money in it, the multiplayer had been a commercial success for Rockstar, and it’s for this very reason that GTA 6 is very likely going to be getting its own Online Mode,

With GTA Online Rockstar consistently adding new content to the title, the game saw two massive updates each year with a plethora of new purchasable items hitting the servers. This helped the developers make around half a billion every year.

