Rockstar is giving away GTA Online vehicles at staggering discounts ahead of the Winter Update (December 4-11, 2023)

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is the next major DLC expected to be released this month, and Rockstar Games wants to make sure everyone gets the best vehicle this title has to offer before it. Through December 11, 2023, you can pick up amazing rides for up to 40% discount and save money to be prepared for the upcoming update.

This week’s Featured section includes vehicles from the likes of Coil, Enus, Invetero, Bravado, Benefactor, Principe, Lampadati, Annis, and Grotti.

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 preparation began with staggering vehicle discounts

As can be seen in the X post provided above, Rockstar Games announced the upcoming GTA Online winter update 2023 on November 30, 2023, giving a glimpse of what's to come next in Los Santos' open world. However, there’s an ongoing sale in the game, with the help of which one can buy vehicles at discounted prices.

Here’s a complete list of automobiles that are available at up to 40% discounts till December 11, 2023:

Principe Deveste Eight (30% off) - $1,256,500

Coil Cyclone (40% off) - $1,134,000

Lampadati Viseris (40% off) - $525,000

Enus Stafford (40% off) - $763,200

Benefactor LM87 (30% off) - $2,040,500

Bravado Buffalo EVX (20% off) - $1,712,000

Grotti Visione (30% off) - $1,575,000

Annis 300R (30% off) - $1,452,500

Invetero Coquette D10 (40% off) - $906,000

Which is the best vehicle to buy from the sale this time?

Among all the vehicles featured on sale, the best one to own is the Coil Cyclone. This two-seater electric supercar based on the Rimac Concept One can reach a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) quickly, thanks to its incredible acceleration. Despite average traction, it is a must-buy for every hustler in the game for day-to-day objectives.

As the GTA 6 trailer is right around the corner, the excitement level is at an all-time high, and this ongoing sale ensures this hype is retained.

Since the GTA 6 TikTok leak doesn’t reveal if the car will return, it is best to collect this ride in Grand Theft Auto Online.

