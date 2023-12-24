Did GTA 4 have online: A deep dive into series' first multiplayer attempt

Rockstar Games' 2008 release, GTA 4, is known for its mature tones, an intriguing cast of characters, and its riveting storyline. However, the game also featured multiplayer, which was Grand Theft Auto's first attempt at having a proper online mode. Although this multiplayer isn't as expansive as Grand Theft Auto Online, it is quite fun and surprisingly still active on some platforms.

In a nutshell, Grand Theft Auto 4's multiplayer is simple yet immensely enjoyable. Everything Rockstar learned from this game likely helped shape Grand Theft Auto Online into its massive success today.

Everything you need to know about GTA 4's online mode

Grand Theft Auto 4's online mode is called multiplayer and can be accessed from Niko Bellic's (the game's protagonist) mobile phone. Players can jump directly into game modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Cops 'n' Crooks, Turf War, Races, and more via the Quick Match or Custom Match options.

A Free Mode option is also available in the list, which is basically the same as Grand Theft Auto Online's Free Mode. However, it does not have as many features as the latter.

Free Mode and other multiplayer Quick Match options (Image via YouTube/BaileyPoints)

That said, the lobby capacity for GTA 4's multiplayer is 32 on PC, the same as GTA Online, and 16 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Players can set preferences and will join games based on those settings. There is also a Party Mode, akin to Grand Theft Auto Online's Invite Only session.

The core gameplay mechanics are similar to the story mode, but some notable differences exist. For instance, health, armor, and weapon pickups are spread across the map, quicker reload animations, and the ability to sprint infinitely. Moreover, Liberty City's cops won't arrest you in the multiplayer. Instead, they start shooting at a one-star wanted level.

As far as character customization is concerned, one can tinker with options like gender, head, torso, legs, glasses, and hats. More clothing items get unlocked as players rank up by participating in Ranked Matches and earning money.

The in-game mobile phone also has a purpose in the multiplayer. It can be used to call other players in the same lobby to communicate via headsets, mute or unmute them, or even kick them from the session. However, it cannot be used to enter story mode cheat codes as they are disabled in GTA 4 multiplayer.

While Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode is much more advanced, thanks to the continuous updates received in the last 10 years, GTA 4's multiplayer wasn't bad for a first attempt. In fact, it is still active in 2023 on PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game. Unfortunately, multiplayer has been removed from the title's Complete Edition on PC as of March 19, 2020.

The next entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto 6, is also expected to feature a multiplayer mode. Its debut trailer didn't reveal anything in that regard but did ignite the GTA 6 controversy involving Lawrence Sullivan, aka Florida Joker.

