GTA 5 Online Poodle location: Wildlife Photography Challenge guide

GTA 5 Online's Wildlife Photography Challenge tasks players with taking pictures of three creatures per day. The Poodle is among those, and it can be found in one of Los Santos' districts. Taking pictures of animals and birds in this event rewards some money and RP, along with the brand new Zoophilist outfit and the Declasse Park Ranger.

However, the locations of animals and birds will not be marked on the map, which makes finding them a little difficult. Those requiring assistance can take help from this article as it reveals the location of the Poodle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

GTA 5 Online guide: Wildlife Photography Challenge Poodle location

Begin the Wildlife Photography Challenge by visiting the LS Tourist Board in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Upon doing so, you will be given a list of three creatures to photograph, each rewarding $20,000 and 500 RP.

If the Poodle is one of the animals in your list, go to Rockford Hills to find it. The following image depicts the Poodle's location in the Wildlife Photography Challenge:

Look for the Poodle in the area marked with a red circle (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

You may have to look around a little to find it in this area. Oddly enough, GTA 5 Online's Pug can also be found in Rockford Hills. Upon spotting the required animal, use your in-game smartphone to a picture of it.

A Poodle in Los Santos' Rockford Hills district (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Then, send it to the LS Tourist Board by pressing the prompted button to receive the aforementioned rewards. You can unlock The Zoophilist outfit by taking pictures of all three creatures in your first Wildlife Photography Challenge list.

Notably, taking a picture of one animal in this event unlocks the new Declasse Park Ranger on Warstock Cache and Carry, which has a base price of $2,980,000. Further, taking pictures of 10 animals in the Wildlife Photography Challenge unlocks its $2,235,000 Trade Price.

This is what the Declasse Park Ranger looks like in Grand Theft 5 Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

That said, the Wildlife Photography Challenge is only available in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version.

Besides animals like the Poodle, birds such as the GTA Online's Chicken Hawk, are also a part of this new event. However, you will have to search the skies in order to take pictures of them. Those looking for the Chicken Hawk can find it in Blaine County's Grand Senora Desert.

Interestingly, the Crow's location in GTA 5 Online is also in Grand Senora Desert. So, if the two birds are in your Wildlife Photography Challenge list, finding and taking a picture of them shouldn't be tedious.

