GTA 5 Online Pug location: Where to find it for Wildlife Photography?

December 2023's GTA 5 Online The Chop Shop update introduced animals to the multiplayer's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. A Wildlife Photography Challenge has now been added to it, tasking players with taking pictures of certain animals and birds in exchange for cash and RP. One of the animals in this challenge is the Pug, which can be found in a posh Los Santos neighborhood.

That said, finding the dog can take some time as you will have to look around in a decently sized search area. With that said, here is where to find a Pug in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online for the Wildlife Photography Challenge.

GTA 5 Online guide: Wildlife Photography Challenge Pug location

Those participating in the GTA 5 Online Wildlife Photography Challenge can find a Pug in Los Santos' Rockford Hills. The following image (red circle) depicts the search area for the Pug's location in the multiplayer.

Look for the Pug in the area within the red circle (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Upon finding the dog, use your in-game smartphone's Snapmatic app to take a picture of it. Then, press the button required to send it to the LS Tourist Board to receive $20,000 cash and 500 RP.

Take a picture of the Pug and send it to the LS Tourist Board for cash and RP (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Notably, you can trigger the event for the first time by visting the LS Tourist Board in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region of Blaine County. Refer to the following image to mark its location and see what it looks like in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Visit the LS Tourist Board to trigger the Wildlife Photography Challenge (Images via YouTube/TGG)

Stand near the board and then press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to get an email featuring the animals and birds to be photographed.

It must be noted that only three creatures will be assigned for one day. However, the Wildlife Photography Challenge map locations for all animals and birds, such as the Chicken Hawk in GTA Online, will not be marked in the game.

While the Wildlife Photography Challenge has only been added to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, the January 4, 2024, weekly update added Peyote Plants to all versions of the game. These plants can be found in the open world, and turn your character into an animal, bird, or aquatic creature when consumed.

You can control these creatures while the Peyote Plant hallucination lasts, but the actions will be limited. But just like the Wildlife Photography Challenge, GTA Online Peyote Plant locations are not marked on the map.

