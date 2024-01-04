GTA Online Peyote Plants are back: Check map locations here

The latest GTA Online weekly update has reintroduced Peyote Plants to the game. Players can now venture across the map looking for these edible plants on land and underwater to trigger in-game hallucinations. These let one play as an animal, bird, or aquatic creature, which makes them unique and worth trying at least once. However, only certain actions can be performed when playing as them.

That said, finding Peyote Plants can be a little tricky since they are tiny, blend very well in the environment, and aren't marked on the map. Nevertheless, those interested can check Peyote Plant locations in this article.

All Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online in 2024

As stated, the GTA Online weekly update that dropped on January 4, 2024, has reintroduced Peyote Plants. The following images of the game's map depict all Peyote Plant locations:

All Peyto Plant locations 1/2 (Image via gtalens.com)

All Peyote Plant locations 2/2 (Image via gtalens.com)

It should be noted that the Peyote Plants marked in blue are underwater.

Upon finding a Peyote Plant, walk up to it (or swim) and press the button prompt in the top left corner of your screen to eat it. For those new to the game, here is what a Peyote Plant looks like:

This is what a Peyote Plant looks like in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games/ u/morsmutual_)

Eating Peyote Plants triggers a hallucination wherein you can play as an aquatic creature, bird, or land animal in GTA Online. Here is a list of all possible creatures that one can transform into after eating a Peyote Plant:

Board

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken-Hawk

Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Hen

Husky

Mountain Lion

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

Bigfoot

Dolphin

Fish

Hammerhead Shark

Killer Whale

Stingray

Tiger Shark

Although you can play as the aforementioned creatures, the controls will not be the same as they are when playing as a human. Once the hallucination ends, you will respawn at a nearby hospital and will also be rewarded 5,000 RP.

While there is no monetary incentive for eating Peyote Plants, they are quite fun to consume nonetheless. Grand Theft Auto Online is now 10 years old, so this brings a momentary change. Notably, Peyote Plants can also be found in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Eaten Peyote Plants respawn at their respective locations after around 24 hours (in-game time) of being consumed and can be eaten again.

Since Peyote Plants are a seasonal feature, they will only be available for a limited time, most likely through January 10, 2024. So, those interested are advised to eat one as soon as possible. Additionally, it isn't known if Peyote Plants will return in GTA 6.

