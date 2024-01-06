All GTA 5 Online LS Tourist Board Animal locations

The GTA 5 Online Wildlife Photography Challenge for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is in full swing as players are running around the map trying to find animals that need to be photographed. While some of them, like cats and dogs, are relatively easy to spot, others disappear in the wilderness in the blink of an eye. This can easily become frustrating for players who have spent hours trying to complete the LS Tourist Board Animal list.

However, completing this challenge is rewarding as it unlocks a cool outfit in your wardrobe and offers you a chance to purchase the Declasse Park Ranger, allowing you to role-play as a wildlife photographer in search of elusive creatures.

This article aims to make the whole process easier by providing you with the location of all the LS Tourist Board animals that need to be photographed.

GTA Online LS Tourist Board Animal locations

GTA 5 Online has a vast map that can pose a challenge for anyone looking to photograph all the LS Tourist Board Animals. As mentioned before, domesticated pets like Pugs can easily be spotted in urban areas, while others require you to go into the wilderness.

One can also refer to this map for the exact locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a list of all the animals that need to be photographed and the best locations to find them in GTA Online.

Boar - Paleto Bay (near the Paleto Forest sawmill) Cat - Alleyways of Los Santos Chicken-Hawk - Blaine County and over Martin Madrazo's lock-up Cow - Cow Farm in Grapeseed Coyote - Sandy Shores desert Crow - In the skies of the San Andreas area Deer - Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness or the Paleto Forest are Great Cormorant - Around and over Martin Madrazo's Lock-Up Hen - Sandy Shores and Grapeseed Cow Farm Mountain Lion - On top of Mount Gordo and in the San Andreas forest area Pig - Blaine County and Grapeseed Cow Farm Poodle - Del Perro Beach, Rockford Hills, and Vinewood Boulevard Pug - Rockford Hills, Vespucci Beach, and Mirror Park Rabbit - Mostly found in forested and rural areas of San Andreas Seagull - Vespucci Beach or any other shoreline or dock

Since this is a daily event, players will only get to photograph three animals each day and wait for the LS Tourist Board Animal list to refresh. Each picture has a cash reward of $20,000 and some RP, making it a worthwhile experience in GTA Online.

Players will also unlock the Declasse Park Ranger in GTA Online after clicking the picture of the first anima. However, it is recommended to wait a little and photograph 10 animals to unlock the trade price of the vehicle.

It offers a great experience for anyone looking to head into the wilderness and tackle some offroad to click a perfect picture of the animals. On top of that, once players photograph three animals, they will unlock the Zoophilist Outfit in their wardrobe.

Players facing difficulty locating and photographing animals like the Chicken Hawk should remain patient and wait for the bird to reappear in the sky if they get spooked. However, the best option is to maintain distance and zoom in a little to get them in the frame.

