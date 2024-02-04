Should GTA Online vehicles like Terrorbyte return in GTA 6?

The Terrorbyte is a military-grade vehicle added as part of the GTA Online: After Hours DLC update in August 2018. Rockstar Games provided it with many features that make the vehicle a worthy purchase on paper. However, in reality, the Terrorbyte quickly lost its popularity except for one aspect. The first GTA 6 trailer showed many vehicles returning from Grand Th Online and other titles.

One cannot technically deny that Rockstar Games won't add the Benefactor Terrorbyte in the upcoming game. However, this article discusses whether the vehicle should return to Grand Theft Auto 6 after its current impression.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is it a good idea to add the Benefactor Terrorbyte in GTA6?

The simple answer should be no. The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a weaponized and armored vehicle in GTA 5 Online that does not quite match the realism aspect of the Grand Theft Auto games.

Rockstar Games provided it with a Turret Station, Drone Station, Weapon Workshop, Specialized Workshop, Player Scanners, armor, and a Multi-lock Missile Launcher. These features are great to have in first-person shooter (FPS) games. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be a role-playing game (RPG) where the story mostly revolves around realistic scenarios.

Therefore, adding a high-tech vehicle like the Terrorbyte will not match the realistic open world of Leonida. The player base highly expects Rockstar Games to provide more practical gameplay in the upcoming title. The details in the GTA 6 trailer also added to this speculation.

In that case, adding the Benefactor Terrorbyte will not match the aesthetics of HD Universe Vice City.

Moreover, in the current multiplayer game itself, the Terrorbyte can rarely be used by any player. Although it offers Client Jobs and a terminal to maintain all your businesses, most players prefer doing them manually or grinding other money-making methods. Therefore, it is not wise to assume that the players will love the vehicle in the upcoming game, especially in Story Mode.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is also associated with the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II in Grand Theft Auto Online. While there are demands for many vehicles to return in GTA 6, the Oppressor Mk II stands in the opposite spectrum for obvious reasons.

It is a flyable motorcycle that has great maneuverability and agility. However, Rockstar Games added homing missiles to it, which made the Oppressor Mk II one of the most overpowered vehicles in the current multiplayer game.

Even though the studio tried to nerf and balance the Oppressor Mk II multiple times in the past, it is still a headache for many. Therefore, Rockstar Games should not make the same mistake again by adding either the Benefactor Terrorbyte or Pegassi Oppressor Mk II after the release of GTA 6.

