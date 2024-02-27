5 things to do in GTA Online to become millionaire (2024)

Being a millionaire in GTA Online is a lot of fun. The money you earn can be spent on exciting commodities like super cars, fighter jets, luxurious apartments, and more. However, despite there being many ways to earn an income in the game, not all of them pay well. Hence, you should put your time and energy into the right areas to get the best results.

With the right businesses and jobs, you can set off on your journey towards becoming a millionaire in no time. So, let's take a look at five things to do in Grand Theft Auto Online to become a millionaire in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Grinding The Cayo Perico Heist and other things to do to become a millionaire in GTA Online in 2024

1) Getting the Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is probably the best business for GTA Online beginners. Most establishments require millions of dollars to acquire, but this one can be set up for just $750,000 by completing The First Dose DLC missions.

Once established, you can complete Acid Lab supply runs to stock this business and then sell the final product for a profit. A full batch of acid can be sold for well over $200,000. It usually takes quite a while to craft a full batch of products, but owners can activate a speed boost once every 24 hours.

Albeit time-consuming, this is one of the simplest ways to earn your first million in the title.

2) Grinding the VIP Contract

The VIP Contract pays one million dollars upon completion; however, only those who own a Celebrity Solutions Agency can undertake this job. The cheapest property of this business costs $2,010,000 on Dynasty 8 Executive, but the Acid Lab should help in generating this revenue.

Completing a Security Contract (which also has a decent payout) unlocks a meeting with Franklin Clinton. This further unlocks the VIP Contract. This job is repeatable, meaning you can grind it to earn millions of dollars. However, it should also be noted that a cooldown period is triggered after each playthrough.

3) Grinding The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist used to be the best money maker for solo GTA Online players until Rockstar Games reduced its payout. Nevertheless, it can still help you earn a lot of cash.

To play this heist, you require the Kosatka submarine, which is available on Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,200,000.

The Acid Lab and VIP Contract should help in affording the submarine, after which you can repeatedly grind The Cayo Perico Heist to stock up your Maze Bank Account. That said, a cooldown period gets triggered following each playthrough, just like the VIP Contract.

4) Owning a Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is a business in GTA Online, and it can be bought from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Once acquired, you can complete Salvage Yard Robberies to make money. These jobs typically pay well over $200,000 per robbery, but only three are available in a week.

Nevertheless, you can still make close to a million dollars by completing all three Salvage Yard Robberies. Its cheapest property costs $1,620,000, and the rest are priced above two million dollars. If you can afford it, get one in Los Santos, as it helps complete missions relatively quickly.

5) Play bonus reward jobs

Rockstar Games releases a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday. This update typically doubles or triples payouts of certain missions, businesses, and multiplayer modes, which can help in earning a lot of money.

For instance, the current weekly update has doubled the payout of GTA Online Casino Story Missions through February 28, 2024.

Beginners should especially keep track of weekly update bonuses, as they are usually short on cash, and the increased payouts, albeit time-limited, can be of great use to them.

