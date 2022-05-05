5 best GTA Online cars for playing Sumo Remix Adversary Mode

The ongoing weekly event in GTA Online provides a 3x GTA$ and RP bonus for playing Sumo Remix Adversary Mode.

In this mode, players have to choose a car from several categories and compete to stay in a circular platform. The choice is decisive when it comes to winning or losing.

Hence, this article lists the best cars that GTA Online players should choose for this game mode.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Which cars are ideal for playing Sumo Remix in GTA Online?

5) Sports Classic - Ocelot Ardent

When playing Sumo Remix in GTA Online, the Sports Classic category isn't as popular as the others. However, it can still be fun, and vehicles like the Ardent have a clear advantage over the rest. At 1200 kgs, the car may be a bit light, but its design and performance make up for this.

Its low center of gravity helps it to stand its ground against heavier vehicles in its class like the Deluxo. It has great acceleration, which is mandatory for playing Sumo. However, the most important feature is its brakes. The Ardent has decent braking capabilities, which is often required in Sumo when the circle gets smaller.

With this week's GTA Online event offering a discount on the Ocelot Ardent, now is as good a time as any to own the car in the game. It usually costs $1,150,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, but this week, it costs $690,000.

4) Off-Road - Cheval Marshall

The Marshall easily dominates the off-road class, especially since it's a monster truck. It can climb over most opponents, and with a weight of 4000 kgs, it's quite effective at ramming. Its massive wheels help in going over other cars instead of ramming them. However, this will obviously not work if the opponent has the same vehicle.

The Marshall also handles much better than the Kamacho and the Liberator, both of which are popularly used in this category. The AWD drivetrain makes it quite easy to maneuver and seems to be an ideal feature for Sumo Remix.

While its top speed isn't very high, the Marshall has excellent acceleration. While it loses out to the Kamacho and the Dune in terms of speed, its handling and acceleration capabilities make up for this shortcoming.

3) Muscle - Vapid Dominator

When it comes to the muscle class, the Dominator is an easy choice for many. It is heavy, with a low center of gravity, and has decent ramming capabilities. All of this makes it perfectly suited to play Sumo Remix Adversary Mode.

The Dominator has a high-torque engine that provides good acceleration and a high top speed. Due to its incredible torque, it is one of the fastest Muscle cars in a straight line. However, the car is quite difficult to control and may not be suited for GTA Online beginners.

It is almost similar in performance to the Gauntlet, another popular choice in the muscle category. However, the Gauntlet is slightly slower, and hence, this can make all the difference in a Sumo Remix match.

2) Sports - Übermacht Revolter

The Revolter's weight of 2600 kgs allows it to plow through traffic at modest speeds with little resistance. This, combined with its extremely steady handling, makes it quite easy to handle and allows players to easily ram at other vehicles.

The Revolter's turning circle is unusually small for a vehicle of its weight and dimensions. However, the car nearly never spins out of control as a result of oversteer.

In many ways, the Revolter outperforms numerous sports vehicles and even supercars, most notably in terms of acceleration.

Its incredible acceleration is supported not only by a powerful engine but also by a high quantity of traction. This allows it to accelerate quickly and without any wheel spin.

The car's top speed is also remarkable, and its AWD drivetrain makes handling quite convenient.

1) Super - Coil Cyclone

The Coil Cyclone is considered the best choice in the super category and the best car for Sumo Remix in general.

The Cyclone has the fastest acceleration of any vehicle in the game. It possesses the highest wheel-powered acceleration of any vehicle and can only be outrun by rocket-powered vehicles like the Rocket Voltic.

Despite its AWD system, however, the traction is so poor that the car struggles to maintain cornering speeds and often spins out. While this feature of the Cyclone may be a disadvantage in normal GTA Online races, it doesn't affect gameplay in Sumo Remix.

