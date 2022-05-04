GTA Online bonuses that every beginner should be aware of

For many new players, GTA Online might seem daunting as there are so many things to do that they might feel behind everyone else who is playing the game, especially the more advanced and veteran players.

Fortunately, GTA Online has provided its newer players with several bonuses that increase their chances of earning a huge amount of cash, which, in turn, gives them a pretty good headstart in the game.

These bonuses come in the form of side missions that can be found near the beginning of the game and by doing them, beginner players can earn close to a million dollars by completing some simple side missions.

This article will serve as a guide to those bonuses so that new players don't miss their chance.

Bonuses that can make beginners rich in GTA Online

Bounty Targets

At the very beginning of GTA Online, Maude Eccles sends the player an unsolicited text message offering work as a bounty hunter.

Maude will send an email to the player with a mugshot of the target. On the player's map, a GPS marker with an approximate last known location will be placed. Players must then search the marked area for the target.

To receive a maximum payout of $10,000 per bounty, players must incapacitate the target and bring them back alive. Players will only receive half the amount if they kill the target. To get the target to submit, players must use a stun gun or shoot them in the legs. When approaching the targets, players will hear a wind chime-like sound effect.

Once they're all finished, Maude will reveal the location of a treasure where the Stone Hatchet can be found. Players must kill 25 people with this melee weapon in order to earn $250,000. Other players and NPCs contribute to this required kill total.

Treasure Hunt

A random email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com is sent to the GTA Online Protagonist, showing a black and white photo of a place to hunt for a clue to find an unidentified treasure.

The clue is a note that will be pinned to a rock, tree, or other object in the region depicted in the photo delivered to the player's phone. The sound of a metal wind chime can be heard as you get closer to the clue. Players will have three more clue locations indicated on their map after obtaining this clue.

These three areas must be scouted to uncover the mystery note. The map will be marked with the random location of a treasure box after discovering it.

When the player arrives at the location, they will find two dead characters, a shovel, and a case labeled Boles Overland Stagecoach Company, a subtle reference to the Red Dead series. Once the case is opened, the Double-Action Revolver can be found. After 50 headshots with this weapon, players will receive $250,000.

Criminal Mastermind Challenge

The Criminal Mastermind Challenge in GTA Online is one of the most difficult challenges in the game. The rewards tab in the pause menu will allow players to keep track of their challenge progress as it is rather important to remember.

Players must complete all of the heists in a specific order to complete the Criminal Mastermind Challenge. The order is given below:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

Not only that, to gain this accomplishment, players must also have the same people in their crew to be able to unlock this achievement.

All the heists should be completed in the above listed order without dying. If a single player dies while doing the heist, the heist has to be restarted. The prize will appear on the completed missions screen once all of the missions have been completed, awarding each player $10,000,000 for their efforts.

These are some of the huge bonuses that beginner players can get in GTA Online.

