How GTA Online beginners can earn a $10 million bonus

GTA Online is all about earning the most money and managing a vast criminal empire. Players are often seen grinding heists, missions and businesses to get items, rewards and money in the game.

However, there is another way beginners can score big. Criminal Mastermind is one of the most difficult and most rewarding challenges in GTA Online. It rewards players with $10 million upon completion.

This article serves as a guide for beginners looking to complete this challenge.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

How to complete the Criminal Master Challenge in GTA Online

The Heists DLC has changed the way GTA Online is played forever. Heists are PvE missions that players can undertake to earn huge sums of money. They involve intricate levels of planning and execution.

The DLC added five heists to the game:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

The Criminal Mastermind challenge can only be completed if and when players complete all five heists in order. However, there are a few more stipulations that make this even more challenging.

Players must complete all the heists with the same team and without anyone dying. The requirement to not die is the most challenging part as enemy NPCs have impeccable aim and loads of health in GTA Online.

The primary prequisite for the Criminal Mastermind challenge is a high-end apartment. High-end apartments have a heist-planning room, which is required to start it all.

The best tip is to start this challenge with friends and not randoms. Randoms may leave the team at any given time. Changing the team or dying while doing the heists will require a restart.

It is important to note that the challenge can only be completed once per account. It doesn't even allow players to do it with a second new character on the same account.

By completing the Criminal Mastermind challenge, players will also finish two other challenges. These are also only allowed once per GTA Online account. They are:

Loyalty

All-in-order

The video above offers invaluable tips for beginners who want to take on the Criminal Mastermind challenge. Taking the challenge too lightly may result in multiple failed attempts.

Here are some more tips for beginners who want to complete the challenge:

Starting this challenge at a low level will put the players at a disadvantage. Things like guns, full snack capacity, full armor capacity are locked behind certain levels.

Choosing the correct clothing is important. Equipping a heavy-utility vest and bulletproof helmet is the best.

Owning the Armored Karin Kuruma is a must. This vehicle comes in handy for all PvE situations in GTA Online.

Always topping off snacks, ammo and armor is a must.

Beginners may be tempted to use explosives but it is best not to. They are quite risky as it may get teammates killed.

If a player is about to die, team members can fail the mission to restart from a checkpoint. To do this, players can simply destroy the mission vehicle or quickly quit and rejoin the team. This will not harm the progress of the Criminal Mastermind Challenge. However, it will disable the elite challenge bonus.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh