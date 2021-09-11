A guide to completing Maude’s side missions in GTA 5 

GTA 5 is known for its intense storyline missions and over-the-top action. While the main story is quite interesting and engaging, Rockstar has added many side missions for players looking for a change of pace.

A few of Trevor's side missions are initiated via Maude, who assigns him bounty targets. Maude gives Trevor the names and general locations of four targets to chase down and bring back to her for some money in return.

For each bounty that Trevor brings back to Maude, he receives GTA $5000 for killing one and GTA $10,000 for capturing them alive.

Here's a detailed guide on how to complete all four missions given by Maude with all targets alive.

Note: For Maude missions, players don't get a target blip on the map unlike normal GTA 5 missions. The target's location needs to be narrowed down using the pictures sent to them by Maude.

How to complete Maude's Bail Bonds in GTA 5

1) Target 1: Ralph Ostrowski

Location: Middle of the quarry in Davis Quartz

To capture Ralph Ostrowski, players need to go to Davis Quartz. Players can get him to surrender by aiming at him with a long range weapon before escorting him to Maude. If he tries to escape in a vehicle, players need to chase him and shoot his tires before taking him back to Maude.

2) Target 2: Larry Tupper

Location: Barnyard South of Victory Motel

Larry Tupper will be found with a few acquaintances of his in the Grand Senora Desert. The player needs to take out his friends before chasing him down. Shooting his leg or using a stun gun will make him ready to surrender. Players can then take him back to Maude to claim their prize.

3) Target 3: Glenn Scoville

Location: Top of Mount Chiliad

Glenn Scoville is the third bail runner on Maude's list and can be found at the top of Mount Chiliad. The best way to complete this mission is to take him down by using a stun gun before he notices Trevor. If Glenn does see Trevor, he jumps and uses a parachute to escape. Players then need to chase him and capture him when he lands and escort him to Maude for the GTA $ 10,000 reward.

4) Target 4: Curtis Weaver

Location: Dignity Village, Paleto Bay

Curtis Weaver can be found at a campsite for the homeless near Paleto bay. The best way to capture him is to shoot him in a non lethal place before he runs towards the highway and gets hit by a car. Another good approach is to shoot him with a stun gun and then take him to Maude to complete the mission.

