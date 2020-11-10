GTA 5 Maude's Missions: Bail Bonds target locations

There are quite a few things that players can fault Rockstar Games for. However, their commitment to providing countless hours of fun in GTA 5 through interesting characters is not one of them.

As Rockstar Games offer not just one but three protagonists in GTA 5, players have a lot on their plate even if they completely ignore the Story Missions.

The best way to experience GTA 5 is to complete the numerous side missions available for each individual character in the game.

One of several side missions available in GTA 5 for Trevor is the Bail Bonds set of missions. These missions are handed to Trevor by Maude, a character they meet in Sandy Shores (AKA Trevor Phillips Country).

To start these missions, simply go to the Question Mark sign in Sandy Shores. You will receive instructions from Maude on how to pick up these missions. Typically, these missions involve tracking down a target on the map and bringing them to a specific location.

Maude's Missions in GTA 5: Bail Bonds missions

Target 1: Ralph Ostrowski

Location: Middle of the quarry in Davis Quartz

Ralph Ostrowski is often seen standing alongside two cars at Davis Quartz. Players can use a long-range weapon to kneecap him and make him surrender, after which they can easily drive him to Maude.

Target 2: Larry Tupper

Location: Barnyard South of Victory Motel

This target will not be alone, which means players will need to take out his friends quickly. After doing so, Larry will make a run for it, and Trevor will have to chase him down. Players can either shoot his legs or use a stun gun to subdue him. They can then drive him back to Maude's for the reward.

Target 3: Glenn Scoville

Location: Top of Mount Chiliad

Players could take a chopper up to the top of Mount Chiliad to capture Glenn Scoville but this is not recommended. Instead, one can take the sky tram from Paleto Bay to reach the mountaintop.

If Glenn spots the player, he will immediately dive off the mountain. It is advisable for players to stun him before he makes the dive. However, one can also dive after him and chase him down.

Target 4: Curtis Weaver

Location: Dignity Village, Paleto Bay

Curtis Weaver will make a run for it as soon as he spots the player and might head towards the highway. This often results in him getting hit by a car. If that does not happen, you can chase after him and use the stun gun to subdue him and get him to Maude.

Note: