Everything to know about Sumo Remix in GTA Online and how to play it

GTA Online's weekly update offers various offers, bonuses and discounts. This week sees the Sumo Remix game mode grant 3X rewards to gamers. It falls under the Adversary Series and was added via the After Hours DLC in 2018.

The game mode is a lot of fun and allows 2-16 players. It is a great way to break the grinding monotony of the game. With friends and randoms, the Sumo Remix mode never feels boring.

Everything to know about Sumo Remix in GTA Online

The Sumo Remix Adversary Mode was added to GTA Online along with the Nightclub. The game mode is a rework of the very popular Sumo Adversary mode:

"You may have declared yourself king of the ring in the classic Adversary Mode Sumo, but if you were thinking you could slip back into your old habits, think again. It's time to brush off your territorial instincts in Sumo (Remix), now available to play in GTA Online. The safe zone is still your only way to avoid going up in flames, but this time it moves whenever the timer runs out, shrinking each time, and large pieces of the track may or may not disappear at random. This is carnage 2.0."

The Remix version of the game mode takes place on large platforms above the map. This makes it a lot more fun as battling to stay alive has more on the line. The older game mode in GTA Online had permanent safe zones.

The new mode has varying zones that are randomly selected. Players have thirty seconds to get inside the safe zone and advance to the next round. Cars outside of the safe zone are destroyed. Players can also eliminate competition by pushing them off the edge.

The safe zones for each round get smaller as the game goes on. Eventually, there is space for just two cars. The last team standing wins. This is a team-based format, so working together ensures better results.

If the last zone sees both cars make it safe, a sudden death format begins. A complete round of Sumo Remix in GTA Online lasts for four minutes.

Tips and Tricks

Players can employ the following tips for an easier ride:

The game mode has quite an open map to begin with. The remix mode spawns a safe zone randomly so staying close to the center always helps.

Choosing correct cars is also very important. Large vehicles may have a lot of ramming power but lack stability. Smaller cars are quick but can't withstand bumps. A balance car is the best option.

The initial rounds will not see too much pushing and shoving. However, as the rounds progress GTA gamers will get more aggressive. Avoiding fights as long as possible always wins.

A popular strategy to enter the safe zone as late as possible isn't always the best. People do this to bump out cars that have already reached. However, it doesn't take much to turn the tables. Reaching the circle is more important than bumping out opponents.

The payout for each round is the same, regardless of the number of players in the lobby.

