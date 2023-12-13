GTA 5 & GTA Online will be free for some players: Here’s how to check if you’re eligible

One of Rockstar Games' most successful releases, Grand Theft Auto 5, along with its multiplayer variant, GTA Online, will be free for some PS4 and PS5 players soon. The news was announced on PlayStation's official X (formerly Twitter) account today when the PlayStation Plus (or PS Plus) Game Catalog lineup for December 2023 was revealed. While other games are also being added to the catalog, the Rockstar Games title has garnered the most attention.

It will be added to the Game Catalog in a couple of days and PS Plus Extra as well as Premium subscribers will be able to access it for free. Grand Theft Auto 5 was also made free for a limited time on the Epic Games Launcher back in May 2020.

PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will soon be able to play GTA 5 and GTA Online for free

This month's PS Plus Game Catalog lineup has been announced, and Grand Theft Auto 5 is set to join it on December 19, 2023, along with several other titles.

A PS Plus Subscription is mandatory for playing many games online on the PS4 and PS5. This service is divided into three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Premium, and each comes at a different cost, with Essential being the cheapest.

PS Plus tiers (Image via blog.playstation.com)

PS Plus subscriptions also offer some perks, such as three new free games every month. However, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get access to a Game Catalog and they can play any title in it as long as their subscription is active. GTA 5 is now set to join the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Hence, if you are a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you will be able to play GTA 5 and Online for free soon on both PS4 and PS5. There is also a PS Plus Deluxe tier, but it isn't known if the game will be accessible to its subscribers.

You can access the Game Catalog from your console's main menu. The Rockstar Games title will be added to it on December 19, 2023, and PS Plus Extra, as well as Premium subscribers, should be able to access its story mode and multiplayer.

Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Chop Shop update, which has added a plethora of fresh content to the game's multiplayer. These include Drift Races, new cars, a new Drift Tuning Mechanic, and several quality-of-life upgrades.

The update has also added a brand new business, GTA Online Salvage Yard, which runs on the principle of selling or salvaging vehicles.

The PS Plus subscription fee can either be paid at once for the whole year or on a monthly basis. Users can choose whatever is convenient for them.

