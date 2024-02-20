GTA 5 update of today removes Rockstar Editor from PS4 and Xbox One

Rockstar Editor has been removed from GTA 5's PS4 and Xbox One versions as a result of a new update released earlier today, February 20, 2024. This feature allowed players to record, edit, and share in-game footage. Notably, Rockstar Games announced this decision in January 2024, stating that the change was necessary to ensure ongoing support of the title on Old-Gen consoles.

Although the Rockstar Editor has been removed, the Director Mode feature is still available in these game versions. The update in question went live a few hours prior to this writing, as reported by popular Grand Theft Auto insider and data miner Tez2.

Rockstar Editor removed from GTA 5 and Online's PS4 and Xbox One version with today's update

With the release of GTA 5's latest patch today, Rockstar Editor has finally been removed from its PS4 and Xbox One versions, from both story mode as well as Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar Games notified players of this change in January 2024 on its official support website. The developer stated that this was necessary for ongoing support for the game on these platforms.

Rockstar Editor's removal was announced in January 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While some are upset with this decision, it should be noted that many Grand Theft Auto Online users have recently started experiencing major performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One.

The constant GTA Online updates in the last 10 years have expanded the title's scope way beyond the original limits, which is seemingly why these systems are struggling to run it as intended. Therefore, the removal of some features might help in ensuring the title's longevity and continued support on the PS4 and Xbox One in the future.

After this update, all Achievements and Trophies linked to the Rockstar Editor can be unlocked from the Director Mode, which is a somewhat similar feature that will continue being available in GTA 5 on Last-Gen consoles.

However, any Rockstar Editor clips and projects created on these platforms would have been deleted with the update unless they were exported before its release. The developer is expected to release detailed patch notes soon, which should shed more light on the changes implemented today.

