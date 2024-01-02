5 things Rockstar should add in GTA Online in 2024

Rockstar Games has regularly updated GTA Online since its release and is expected to do the same in 2024. Its latest DLC, The Chop Shop, was released last month with mostly positive fan reviews. The developer should look to continue on the same note by adding new and engaging missions, businesses, vehicles, and more. In fact, Rockstar can also consider map expansions.

Grand Theft Auto 5's incredibly popular multiplayer deserves a great year before Grand Theft Auto 6 takes center stage in 2025. So, let's take a look at five things that Rockstar should add to GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Michael De Santa DLC and 4 more things that Rockstar should add in GTA Online in 2024

1) More solo heists

The Cayo Perico Heist is the first and only solo heist in Grand Theft Auto Online. This allowed players to grind it repeatedly without relying on others and make a lot of money hand over fist. Since it has also been long since a new heist debuted, Rockstar Games should add more solo heists in 2024 that pay well and are enjoyable.

Notably, The Cayo Perico Heist's appeal has greatly diminished following the payout reductions made in late 2023. This is another reason to add new solo heists to the game and ensure that their payouts are worth the time and effort players invest.

2) New areas on the map

Another great thing about The Cayo Perico Heist is that it introduced a brand new area, The Cayo Perico island, to the GTA Online map. Until then, the map had been pretty much the same since release, besides minor changes and the addition of The Diamond Casino and Resort in July 2019.

So, Rockstar should add new areas on the map of Los Santos or Blaine County to add something new for players to explore. The developer should also ensure that these areas can be visited in Freemode, unlike The Cayo Perico island.

3) Michael De Santa DLC

One of the three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists, Michael De Santa, has yet to appear in multiplayer mode. He is a popular character, and his voice actor, Ned Luke, is beloved among fans. There was speculation about him returning to the franchise with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. However, that wasn't the case.

Since the game's other two protagonists, Trevor and Franklin, have already appeared in the multiplayer, Rockstar should do the same with Michael in 2024. As Grand Theft Auto 6 will take away most of the attention after its release, Michael must return before the sequel comes out.

4) More Salvage Yard Robberies

The Salvage Yard, added with December 2023's The Chop Shop update, is GTA Online's newest business. Vehicle Robberies serve as the main way of making money from this business, and any three from a total of five Vehicle Robberies are available every week.

Most fans have enjoyed playing them, so Rockstar should add more Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies in 2024. This will prevent the business from going stale and keep the game's extensive player base entertained.

5) A proper way to buy removed cars

Close to 200 cars were removed from Grand Theft Auto Online's websites in June 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This was one of the most unpopular decisions made by Rockstar Games and is also one of the things GTA 6 should avoid replicating.

These removed GTA Online vehicles are now available occasionally, but there is no way to tell exactly when a specific ride can be found. Moreover, acquiring those added to the Diamond Casino Podium depends on luck. Therefore, Rockstar must introduce a proper way to buy removed vehicles, some of which were among the fastest cars in GTA Online.

