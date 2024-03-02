GTA Online New Heist 2024: Everything you need to know

Rockstar is introducing a GTA Online new heist DLC called the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid that is coming to the game soon. A lot has been revealed about this upcoming heist thanks to data miners and insiders, but Rockstar has now officially released a trailer and announced a release date for the same. The 30-second video showcased new vehicles, some glimpses of the heist itself, and characters who are expected to return with the heist.

While one of the returning characters has already been revealed by data miners, the other will definitely surprise you. So here's everything players need to know about this upcoming heist, including the returning characters, the mission names, the release date, the vehicles, and more.

GTA Online New Heist 2024 details revealed: New vehicles, characters, and more

Rockstar has come out with some details about the upcoming GTA Online new heist DLC through a trailer. The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid release date in GTA Online has been revealed to be March 7, 2024.

Although Michael isn't returning to the game anytime soon, his son, Jimmy, will be there in the GTA Online new heist DLC. This implies that he might have some part in the heist itself. Another character returning to the game with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is Vincent Effenburger, the former Head of Security at The Diamond Casino & Resort.

He is revealed to have become a cop now, and he's the guy who hires you for the heist. Vincent can be seen wearing an LSPD uniform and talking to the protagonist in the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer. He will be available as a phone contact after the update is released.

The 30-second video also showcased the new cars due to arrive along with the heist. This includes a new variant of an existing vehicle, the Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell). The new livery suggests it has something to do with the heist itself. The Canis Terminus, a still unreleased jeep from The Chop Shop DLC, was also highlighted in the trailer. This vehicle will be available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,877,500.

The GTA Online new heist DLC also includes the still unreleased police car from The Chop Shop DLC, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online. The car will apparently be sold at Warstock Cache and Carry for a staggering $5,420,000. However, completing The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist as the leader is expected to unlock a Trade Price of $4,065,000.

Expand Tweet

Reliable insiders like @PLTytus have already revealed the list of missions coming along with the GTA Online new heist DLC, and these are:

Slush Fund

Best Laid Pants

Pecking Order

Sly Fox

Cock Fight

All The Sides

Fly The Coop

However, according to an earlier report, the missions are to be named as follows:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime (Finale)

For more details about the GTA Online new heist DLC, such as the proper mission names and the monetary rewards, you'll have to wait until it gets released.

Check out our other GTA Online articles below:

Event week details II Podium and Prize Ride II Land Race bonuses II Ocelot Virtue II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Vapid Flash GT II Best Imani Tech cars II GTA 6 trailer 2

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find the upcoming heist interesting? Yes, absolutely Not really 0 votes