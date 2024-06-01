"GTA 7?": Take-Two CEO reportedly mentions sequel to GTA 6 during a recent interview

While GTA 6 is still waiting to roll out, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), mentioned GTA 7 in one of his recent interviews. During the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Strauss interjected the host when he jokingly said:

"GTA 7?"

While most fans assume he was joking, the company might already have plans to expand the franchise further down the road. Upon the host's question about the games taking a massive 12 years to make, Strauss mentions how GTA 6 did not take this long to produce and that Rockstar has been working on several things during this period.

This could be a clear indication that the company plans to release new games with shorter gaps, unlike the huge one between GTA 5 and GTA 6. If it turns out to be true, GTA 7 could be a genuine possibility soon after Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out. However, since nothing has been confirmed, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fans predict GTA 7's location after Rockstar is done with GTA 6

While it is unclear whether Strauss Zelnick was serious about his GTA 7 comment, fans have taken it positively. Some have predicted that the studio might target New York City or Las Venturas for the next location. This is quite possible since these major locations have either yet to be explored properly or added to a major title.

Fans predict where GTA 7 might be set 1/2 (Image via X)

Fans predict where GTA 7 might be set 2/2 (Image via X)

Since the CEO of Take-Two Interactive clearly mentioned the studio's goal to reduce the gap between each game's development, the community is hopeful about GTA 7's release. This is mainly because GTA 6 has been under development for a long time and the last major title in the franchise, GTA 5, rolled out around a decade ago.

Hence, it is not too far-fetched to believe that Rockstar Games might already have plans for GTA 7 and could start working on the project soon after Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out. However, most fans want it to focus on one game at a time and take its time to polish the titles without rushing them.

In the meantime, everyone would like Rockstar Games to reveal some information about GTA 6 on PC and when it might roll out since console players are expected to receive the game around Fall 2025.

