No GTA 6 PC announcement yet reportedly discussed by Take-Two CEO

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, allegedly talked about the lack of a GTA 6 PC announcement at a TD Cowen conference. According to a recent report, Zelnick stated that Rockstar Games has an approach to platforms and will make more announcements in due time.

"Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time."

The Take-Two CEO reportedly also mentioned in the same discussion that the right strategy for their business is being where the consumer is. Here's what he stated:

"I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time."

For those unaware, Rockstar Games has only confirmed GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as of this writing. This sits in line with the studio's usual pattern of launching new titles first on consoles, followed by a delayed PC version release.

This is why a GTA 6 PC version is expected to come out following the game's console release next year, but an exact window for the same has neither been confirmed by Rockstar nor Take-Two Interactive yet.

Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed Fall 2025 as the official GTA 6 release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The lack of a PC port confirmation has some fans worried, but they should note that even GTA 5 launched a few years later on PC in comparison to its console ports.

In fact, the 2013 title first arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, followed by a PS4 and Xbox One launch in 2014, and then came to PC in April 2015. Therefore, they can expect the GTA 6 PC version to launch at some point after its releases on Current-Gen consoles in Fall 2025.

As already mentioned, Strauss Zelnick has stated that Rockstar Games will make more announcements in due time, according to a report by Video Games Chronicle (VGC).

That being said, a new GTA 6 trailer might arrive before a potential GTA 6 PC announcement, possibly in November or December this year based on Rockstar's previous marketing patterns.

