"NO NEW GTA 6 TRAILER": GTA fans are disappointed with the PlayStation's State of Play May 2024

PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 was a major disappointment for GTA 6 fans since the event didn't showcase the game's second trailer. The event covered some other major titles that will roll out in the near future. Naturally, the Grand Theft Auto community wanted Rockstar Games to release the second GTA 6 trailer on the occasion; unfortunately, it didn't happen. Fans were quick to share their reactions. One of them said:

"BRO NO NEW GTA 6 TRAILER??? Awful state of play"

Others expressed their sheer dejection about the lack of a GTA 6 trailer as well as the subpar trailers and teasers during PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 event. Most fans wanted to see the new trailer, but some were expecting Rockstar Games to avoid the event and release the video at their leisure.

Fans were disappointed not to see the second GTA 6 trailer during the event (Image via X)

One of the main reasons fans watched the event was a second GTA 6 trailer reveal (Image via X)

The second GTA 6 trailer is highly anticipated, and everyone is looking forward to what Rockstar Games has in store for the community. Since the studio announced that GTA 6 would roll out for PS5, fans were naturally waiting to check out the new trailer during an important PlayStation event.

Trending

Possible reasons Rockstar Games avoided PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 event

As mentioned, several fans expected Rockstar Games to avoid PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 event. There are various reasons the studio might have gone with this decision. First, Rockstar waits for some time and creates a gap between the first and the trailer. This has happened before, so it's no surprise it's in no hurry to release GTA 6 trailer 2.

Fans might have to wait to see GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Secondly, the company is focusing all its power and resources on finalizing and polishing the game. Hence, it wouldn't seem apt to release a trailer early just to target PlayStation's event.

On top of that, it would be much more sensible to isolate the video and release it separately to avoid competition from popular titles like Astro Bot and God of War that were showcased during the PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 event.

At the moment, most players expect Rockstar Games to release the second GTA 6 trailer around November-December 2024. So, fans should wait patiently as the studio likes taking its sweet time but eventually rolls out incredible trailers.

In the meantime, check out if you missed something from the recent GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback