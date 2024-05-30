Fans anticipate GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play May 2024 event

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated things within the video game community. While Rockstar Games has yet to announce it, an X user named Pyo5 (X/@mrpyo1) has stated that it could be featured in the upcoming State of Play event from Sony. The PlayStation developer officially announced that it would feature 14 titles during its upcoming event.

Pyo5 is known for sharing various game-related news and updates. As such, the gaming community is excited to see whether or not Rockstar Games releases a new GTA 6 trailer at Sony’s event.

Fans predict Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 trailer 2 at Sony’s State of Play event

On May 30, 2024, Pyo5 shared a list of video games that could get featured in Sony’s State of Play event. The user also mentioned GTA 6 trailer 2, as it is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2025.

Many fans previously anticipated Rockstar Games to release the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in April or May 2024, before Take-Two Interactive's recent Earnings Call meeting. Unfortunately, the studio did not make any announcements. However, the parent company shortened the release window to the fall of 2025 from the calendar year 2025.

Now, the community is looking forward to the State of Play event by Sony, which is scheduled to take place on the following dates:

May 30, 2024 - 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET

May 31, 2024 - 12 am CEST / 7 am JST

The event is expected to feature various game announcements and trailers, with Pyo5 predicting a new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer as well.

In a follow-up tweet, the user again emphasized the possibility of the GTA 6 trailer 2 showcase at the State of Play event. However, some Grand Theft Auto fans are still skeptical that Rockstar Games may not release anything at the event. Here's what they said:

Fans’ react to the GTA 6 trailer 2 release prediction (Images via X)

That said, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games officially announces new GTA 6 details.

