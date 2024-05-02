5 things that GTA 6 trailer 2 should reveal before it's too late

It has been five months since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped and hardcore fans have been eagerly waiting for the second trailer. While there is no doubt that the upcoming video game will shatter many records after its release, a recent UK-based survey report has disclosed some concerning details. A study by Statista showed that 49% of gamers from the UK are not interested in buying GTA 6 after its release.

This is certainly a worrying factor for Rockstar Games and also shows that it is high time for the studio to lure the gamers back into the fandom. This article lists five things that Rockstar should include in the GTA 6 trailer 2 before it's too late.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five important things Rockstar Games must include in the GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Release date

Rockstar Games’ official statement about the release date. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still one of the biggest mysteries in the gaming industry, and Rockstar Games should settle it with the upcoming trailer. While the first reveal video showed the release year, the GTA 6 trailer 2 must include the exact release date for the game.

This will give gamers a solid reason to look forward to the game.

2) Pre-order date

The GTA 6 trailer 2 should also disclose the pre-order date for the highly anticipated video game. Pre-orders usually contain special editions and collector editions of the game. Rockstar Games should move forward with it to keep the community hyped for the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay.

A pre-order date announcement should also bust all the rumors regarding the release delay till 2026. Therefore, Rockstar must do it in the second trailer.

3) Retail cost

Since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer, there have been many rumors and speculations regarding the game’s cost. At one point, many fans believed that it would cost $150. The myth is yet to be busted, and only Rockstar Games could do it with the GTA 6 trailer 2.

The studio can include its retail price for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at the end credits of the video. It should also mention whether there will be special editions for the game.

4) All the protagonists

The first GTA 6 trailer primarily focused on Lucia and a few other characters, who are believed to be close friends. However, the video completely overshadowed Jason (name yet to be officially verified), who was seen as the second protagonist in the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

Therefore, it is high time for Rockstar Games to release a new GTA 6 trailer for Jason and formally introduce him to the community. It should also introduce other leaked characters such as Kai, Dre, Sam, Boobie, YJ, and many more.

5) PC release date

A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The gaming community consists of both PC and console players. However, as of now, Rockstar Games has only announced the release period for the consoles, which has certainly disappointed the PC playerbase.

Many streamers and gamers play games on PC. This could be one of the reasons why many participants in the survey discarded the buying aspect. Therefore, the second trailer must include the GTA 6 PC release date, so that the PC community gets a heads up.

FAQ

Did Rockstar Games announce the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date?

No. As of May 2, 2024, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent organization, has announced anything on the upcoming trailer. While the community has been eagerly waiting for a second trailer for months, the gaming studio is completely silent on the matter.

