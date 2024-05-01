GTA 6 sales in 2025 in the UK probably won't be strong, as per a recent report

A recent survey report suggests that GTA 6 sales in the UK might not be as strong as many had thought earlier, as most respondents in the survey weren't sure if they would purchase the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game or not. As we all know, Rockstar has announced Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

They've also provided a trailer for it, although the exact release date and the price still remains a mystery. The gaming community has been expecting GTA 6 sales to break all previous records, but this latest survey report appears to contradict this belief.

UK survey report suggests GTA 6 sales might not be as strong

The results of the November 2023 survey (Image via Statista)

Statista, in partnership with YouGov, conducted a survey aimed at British gamers over the age of 18 about the "likelihood of purchasing Grand Theft Auto VI." 49% of participants answered that they are "very/fairly unlikely" to purchase the game when it comes out in 2025. Only 41% of the respondents said that they were "very/fairly likely" to buy it. Meanwhile, 4% of those surveyed seemed to have no clear answer.

It's important to note that the survey was conducted in late November 2023, which was after the game was announced but also a week before the trailer came out. The first GTA 6 trailer broke several Guinness World records, becoming the most-viewed video game trailer on YouTube with over 188 million views as of now. The hype has increased a lot more since then, with fans asking about the game every once in a while.

As reported by Insider-Gaming, Statista conducted a survey in 2023 which revealed that 50% of the UK’s population are gamers. Now, coupled with the GTA 6 sales survey, this indicates that out of the approximately 39 million gamers in the UK, 19.5 million aren't interested in Grand Theft Auto 6, or that they won't be buying the game when it comes out.

Recently (April 30, 2024), when Rockstar made an X post about Red Dead Online, fans spammed the comments section asking about the GTA 6 trailer 2. In light of all of this newfound craze, the GTA 6 sales may surpass all previous records. While most fans expect it to break the sales records of its predecessors, some predict it might even become the most popular game in history.

