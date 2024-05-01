GTA 6 trailer seemingly hints at 10 different types of snacks in in-game liquor store

Grand Theft Auto fans continue to scavenge for new details from the first GTA 6 trailer, and things may be getting out of hand. While the community noticed many new and returning features immediately after the trailer’s release, a Redditor named Kay_Sato (u/Kay_Sato) recently reported that the footage also showcased 10 different types of snacks in an in-game liquor store.

Fan finds 10 different types of snacks in the first GTA 6 trailer

On April 27, 2024, Redditor u/Kay_Sato posted a thread disclosing a few details from the GTA 6 trailer. The user was referring to the store robbery scene in the video, where Lucia and Jason (name yet to be officially confirmed) were seen walking through a liquor store.

While the names of the snacks were hard to read, you can check them all in the embed above. However, u/Kay_Sato claimed that one of the snacks resembles a GTA version of the “Flaming Hot Cheetos.”

Here is a full screenshot of the scene where you can see various kinds of snacks and drinks near Jason and Lucia.

The GTA 6 trailer demonstrating various snacks and liquor from the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the liquor store looks great, it is still unsure whether or not buying them would be a feature in Grand Theft Auto 6.

A user named Spencer Johnson (u/StingingGamer) reacted to u/Kay_Sato's post, commenting:

“We need trailer 2 ASAP god help us.”

Another gave u/Kay_Sato an idea to count the trees shown in the first trailer.

MemebotTheSenate (u/MemebotTheSenate) appreciated the little details and u/Kay_Sato's discovery.

Far_Astronaut_4795 (u/Far_Astronaut_4795) also pointed out the graphics and the details seen in the snacks:

“No one would say that these images are from a game, graphics are fire!! Especially the city and the objects' details”

FAQ

Are there any real-life details in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

Yes, Rockstar Games included plenty of real-life details in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. You can see in-game versions of the Ocean Drive, Florida Keys, Everglades, and many more things. The GTA 6 gameplay should feel more realistic with these inclusions.

