GTA 6 fans troll PC gamers for not getting the game in 2025

The console vs PC war is something that has been going on for ages, and the latest reason for re-igniting this flame is GTA 6 fans. This is mostly because Rockstar Games plans to release the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Since there is no such announcement for PC users, they have been a target for mockery by console players.

A Reddit user who goes by u/ithepunisher shared a hilarious meme of PC gamers watching console users enjoying GTA 6.

However, most players were supportive and shared their thoughts about the situation. While some GTA 6 fans mentioned purchasing a PS5 to play the upcoming title, others said they would wait for the game to roll out on PC instead of getting a console.

Fans reacting to the meme (Image via Reddit)

GTA 6 fans reacting to the meme (Image via Reddit)

While most GTA 6 fans are disappointed to hear nothing about the game's release for PC, others stated that this has been the studio's track record. Rockstar Games aims for consoles first before rolling out their games for PC and has been doing so for quite some time. Hence, players shouldn't be surprised this time too.

When can GTA 6 fans expect a PC release of the game?

While Rockstar Games has made no announcement regarding this matter, most players speculate that the GTA 6 PC release might take at least a year. Looking at the past records, the studio takes its sweet time optimizing its games for the PC platform. So, players can hope to get GTA 6 by 2026.

However, things could get delayed making fans wait more. This is a common occurrence since optimizing the games for this platform takes a while.

Moreover, the modding community will immediately break down the game and add third-party scripts on PC. This could be another reason why Rockstar Games is hesitant to roll out the game alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X/S making the GTA 6 fans on PC wait necessarily. While there are several speculations regarding GTA 6's release date, none confirm the date for PC.

Most PC users are willing to wait for GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

However, considering the popularity of the upcoming title and how desperate GTA 6 fans are, it won't be too surprising if Rockstar Games drops the PC version soon after releasing the game for consoles. This will skyrocket their sales and boost the revenue by a huge margin.

At the moment, almost every detail is speculative, hence fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Hopefully, the upcoming trailer might reveal more information, giving more reasons to be excited about GTA 6 trailer 2.

FAQs about GTA 6

Will GTA 6 be released for PC?

While Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed it, it would be a no-brainer for them to avoid such a huge market.

Is there a confirmed release date for the game?

Unfortunately, there is no current concrete release date for GTA 6. The studio has only revealed its plans to roll out the game in 2025.

