Fans try to guess Rockstar's earnings from GTA 6 trailer on YouTube

The GTA 6 trailer on YouTube has been a massive hit for Rockstar Games. The video has garnered 180+ million views and the numbers only keep rising. While the wait is massive, some fans have found ways to keep themselves occupied, and one interesting way to do so is by guessing the studio's earnings from the first trailer on YouTube.

Although there are some logical comments among the plethora out there, fans are divided over the earnings since the income varies on the video streaming platform.

This started several debates among the fans. However, most of them agree that Rockstar Games might not be running advertisements on the GTA 6 trailer on YouTube. Hence, they didn't earn a single penny from this platform.

Fans claim the GTA 6 trailer on YouTube doesn't run ads. (Image via Reddit)

A user named piemack highlighted the information that, according to Social Blade, the trailer made $94K - $750K. Along with refusing this claim, which many believe to be absurd, they believe Rockstar made nothing since the trailer was not monetized.

Apart from them, others tried guessing how much money the GTA 6 trailer on YouTube would have made if Rockstar Games had enabled advertisement on the video. Most of them agree that the income won't be enormous since the trailer is only 1:30 minutes long.

The GTA 6 trailer on YouTube has been a huge success for Rockstar Games and currently sits at 187 million with around 11 million likes. While the trailer broke several records, the video doesn't seem to be monetized. However, even if it was, the income would have been minor compared to the stats.

YouTube's CPM (Cost per Millie [thousand]) is quite bad, especially for short videos. Since the GTA 6 trailer on YouTube is only 1:30 minutes long, fans guess it would have only made around $100k or less. The gaming category generally doesn't make much money on YouTube which would also affect the income for the trailer.

Fans discuss the potential income of the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Reddit)

Other fans also mentioned how senseless it would be to run an ad before the game's trailer since it is an advertisement itself. Several others agree with this sentiment.

FAQ's about the GTA 6 trailer

When was the GTA 6 trailer released on YouTube?

The GTA 6 trailer rolled out on YouTube on December 5, 2023.

Did the trailer reveal a release date?

The first trailer mentioned that the game will roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There was no mention of a GTA 6 PC release date.

