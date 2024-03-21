GTA 6 possibly running at 60 fps on PS5 generates buzz among the fanbase

While Rockstar Games continues to avoid revealing any news related to GTA 6, a new rumor has surfaced on the internet regarding the game's potential display framerate. The word on the street is that the GTA 6 gameplay will run at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 and its upcoming Pro version. While many sources have rejected this possibility, some fans are confident that Rockstar Games will optimize the game for the best performance output.

Here’s how the player base reacted to the ongoing rumor.

Fans share their views on the rumor regarding GTA 6 running 60 fps on PlayStation 5

While industry experts like Digital Foundry stated that GTA 6 running at 60 fps (frames per second) may not be a possibility, some fans have quoted what a Rockstar Games employee had stated about the matter. Digital Foundry’s technology editor, Richard Leadbetter, stated that the CPU of the upcoming PS5 Pro is not powerful enough to run Grand Theft Auto 6 at a high frame rate.

However, a fan user named X/@GTAVI_Countdown quoted a Rockstar Games employee named Hailin Si, who stated that the studio is confident that the game would run at 60 fps on PS5 consoles.

This has the community divided as after the PS5 Pro specs got leaked a few days back, since most players were expecting GTA 6 on PS5 Pro to provide the best gaming experience.

One X user named BigBossJBB (X/@junior_beasley) commented that Rockstar Games might include a Performance Mode with a 1080p resolution later to run Grand Theft Auto 6 at 60 fps.

Another user, L (X/@dunnowhatidid), felt that all video games in 2025 should run at 60 frames per second.

User Th3FaLL3nGh0St (X/@FaLL3nGh0St) commented that they would prefer it if Grand Theft Auto 6 had a higher resolution with a decent framerate.

User Senku Harlock (X/@senku_harlock) stated that the player base has been waiting for over a decade for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, they’d accept any frame rate Rockstar Games provides.

Readers should note that the entire scenario of Grand Theft Auto 6 running at 60 fps on PS5 is just a rumor. Neither Rockstar Games nor Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC has stated anything about the upcoming game’s performance. Therefore, the above information should be taken with a grain of salt.

