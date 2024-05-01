New GTA 6 fan-requested feature is customizable weapons in story mode

Fans are hoping that the GTA 6 story mode is superior to that of GTA 5, and it looks like they have a great idea for publisher Rockstar Games. In a Reddit post on April 27, 2024, user KvasirTheOld said that they would like to see customizable weapons with different scopes. Some gamers supported the idea, while others didn’t think it would be a big deal in Grand Theft Auto 6.

This article looks at some opinions shared by the user base.

Fans want GTA 6 story mode with customizable weapon scopes like newer Far Cry games

Posts from the gta6 community on Reddit Expand Post

As can be seen above, KvasirTheOld shared the idea of having customizable weapons in the story mode for GTA 6. Comparing the feature to that of the Far Cry series, they emphasized the need for different weapon scopes to enhance the single-player experience. Here’s what they said in the post:

“Being able to add a red dot, a 2× or a 4× scope to any weapons we want would be great. Gta 5 had only one generic scope for most weapons while others didn't have scope options at all. Being able to interchange scopes between all weapons would be great.”

Some fans jumped into the discussion and expressed their interest in the feature. User LoneGunner1898 supported the idea of having customized weapons in GTA 6 and claimed that it is on their wishlist:

Comment byu/KvasirTheOld from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Another user lolmanomggodducky claimed that the upcoming title in the series will have better gun customization as evidenced by the GTA 6 gameplay leak. According to them, the leaked clips showed a polymer pistol, hinting at the possibility of having customizable weapons in the game:

Comment byu/KvasirTheOld from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

However, others seemingly don’t seem interested in a customization feature for GTA 6 weapons, as hinted by their inputs. Here are some noteworthy comments:

A collage of screenshots of comments on the KvasirTheOld's post (Image via Reddit)

Players should note that while Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode doesn’t have the feature, its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, experimented with it via Mk II upgrades for some weapons. It will be nice to see weapons with some customization in the next game's story mode, too, as it would give players a better chance to eliminate targets.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 6 Vehicle Prices discussion

What weapons are expected to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6?

An official image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to the leaked gameplay footage from 2022, here are some weapons one can expect to see in Grand Theft Auto 6:

Pump Action Shotgun

Auto Rifle (Carbine)

Heavy Machine Gun

Hunter Sniper

Micro SMG

Flashbang

Compact SMG

Grenade Smoke

Speargun

Molotov/Fire Bottle

Bolt Action Sniper

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback