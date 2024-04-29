GTA 6 fans are already expecting some disappointing features

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and the next entry in this franchise, GTA 6, is possibly the most anticipated video game of all time. The fanbase is highly optimistic about the upcoming title being a major improvement over its predecessors. That being said, some are still skeptical about Rockstar Games' next release.

In a recent Reddit post, user u/AnimeGokuSolos mentioned some possible features in the sequel that they believe will disappoint the community and sought others' opinions on the same.

Note: The features being talked about by fans in this article have not been confirmed to be a part of GTA 6 yet.

Driving mechanics, limited weapon capacity, and other possible GTA 6 features that fans think might be disappointing

Some of the sequel's speculated features that might be disappointing (Image via Reddit: u/AnimeGokuSolos)

The game being too realistic, core and gun cleaning mechanics like that in Red Dead Redemption 2, a harder-to-avoid wanted level, driving mechanics, and a limited weapon capacity are some possible features that Reddit user u/AnimeGokuSolos feels could disappoint players.

While the sequel's gameplay features haven't been officially showcased, its leaked development footage from September 2022 hinted at some of them, one of which is a limited weapon-carrying capacity in GTA 6.

While such a mechanic will contribute towards realism if added, fan opinion on is stands divided online since it will be a significant deviation from the series' traditional weapon-carrying system.

Fans predict possible GTA 6 features that could disappoint (Images via Reddit)

A weight and gym mechanic, like the one seen in 2004's GTA San Andreas, is also a feature hinted at by the GTA 6 leaks.

Some fans also expect the addition of futuristic items, like the ones in GTA Online, to disappoint the community.

It remains unknown if such items will return in GTA 6 (Images via Reddit)

Though quite fun to use, and very useful in certain scenarios, such items don't fit within a Grand Theft Auto setting. This is because the core focus of this series has mostly been on stories involving criminals or individuals who get drawn into a world of crime.

Furthermore, user u/BigMartin58 suggests that Rockstar focusing more on multiplayer content rather than story mode could be disappointing.

Comment byu/AnimeGokuSolos from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Countless canceled GTA 5 story mode DLCs came to light after the title's source code was leaked. Although the exact reason for their cancellation was never revealed, most fans believe it to be a result of GTA Online's success, prompting Rockstar to prioritize the multiplayer.

That being said, readers are once again reminded that none of these features have been confirmed for the upcoming game. Despite some being hinted at in the leaks, it is advised to wait for official confirmation regarding their inclusion.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 6

1) Will Grand Theft Auto 6 release on PC?

Rockstar Games hasn't announced the game for PC yet. However, the studio has a history of releasing new titles on consoles first followed by a delayed PC launch, so, it might be released on this platform later.

2) Where will Grand Theft Auto 6 take place?

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, home to Vice City, likely inspired by real-life Florida.

