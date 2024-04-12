GTA 6 mapping project v0.045 update: Everything we know

The GTA 6 mapping project has just released a new version of the game's re-imagined map, and fans are going gaga over it. The project has been going on in full swing since the September 2022 leaks, and it has been revised with the v0.045 update. Surprisingly, the map looks very similar to something that some fans discovered a few days back.

If you are learning about the mapping project for the first time, you should note that it is a fan-made concept based on the September 2022 leaks and the first official trailer. Rockstar Games has no direct affiliation with it, and the map may look different after the game’s final release.

Latest update of the GTA 6 mapping project shows the full potential outline of the map

On April 12, 2024, a Redditor with the username truxy (u/Truxyy) shared the above image of the new Grand Theft Auto 6 map in the r/GTA6 subreddit. The last version update (v0.043) was released around March 18, 2024, and this time, the map has more details and land mass. The same changes are also visible on the official GTA 6 mapping project website.

Earlier, the mapping community was struggling to figure out the northern part of the map. Due to a lack of data, all the previous versions showed a flat line at the very top.

However, the community has seemingly figured out how the State of Leonida would expand toward the north.

The in-game map is rumored to depict the outline of the real-life Florida map. On April 1, 2024, some users shared a GTA 6 map outline, which was seen on the Tulip car driven by Jason and Lucia at the very end of the title's first trailer. It showed that the map slightly expands towards the north and then goes towards the west.

The community even discovered a new location in the new part, named Copperhead. The Yorktown area has also been repositioned in the new map update.

One interesting thing to note is that the full open world (comprising both land and the ocean) has yet to be discovered. The mapping project has been developed with Rage Engine Units, and the currently available GTA 6 map is only occupying the left portion of the graph.

