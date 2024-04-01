GTA 6 map seemingly leaked from the trailer as per fans

The GTA 6 map is still a mystery for the Grand Theft Auto community. While Rockstar Games teased some part of the open world in the first official trailer, it did not give a definite outline or area of the map. However, eagle-eyed fans have recently discovered several in-game hints that provide a vague outline of the upcoming game’s map. Grand Theft Auto 6’s map is believed to be many times bigger than the State of San Andreas.

However, readers should take the information with a grain of salt as it is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Fans find various hints for the GTA 6 map in the first trailer

Expand Tweet

On April 1, 2024, an X user named La Sexta Estrella (X/@lasextaestrella) shared the above thread where they pointed out the things from the first trailer that indicated the outline of GTA 6 map. Here is a translation of the caption from Spanish to English:

“A user discovers the possible shape of the GTA 6 map in several signs and the trailer car. The community has created a concept that shows the comparison with that of GTA 5 and we would be looking at a huge map. Was he in front of us all this time?”

One of the images they shared includes a closeup rear shot of the Declasse Tulip, that was seen during the final moments of the trailer. The car's bumper is rumored to feature an outline of the State of Leonida.

Interestingly, a Redditor named u/Miserable-Way4048 shared a hand-made drawing of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map based on the ongoing mapping project, the first trailer, and the leaks. The State of Leonida looked very similar to the outline seen in the Declasse Tulip’s rear bumper.

These instances led the community to believe that Rockstar Games had been hiding the upcoming game’s map in plain sight.

Expand Tweet

The Redditor also compared the GTA 6 map outline with the State of San Andreas using Rage Engine Units. As per their discovery, the new map’s size will be more than double in length and thrice in width.

However, readers are advised to wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to know the exact shape and details of the new map.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the final map will be like the discoveries? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion