5 funniest things Rockstar can add in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans have a lot of expectations from GTA 6 as it will be the first new title in the series in over a decade. While the gameplay mechanics and plot are two of the most important factors, humor is another area where the highly anticipated sequel is expected to shake things up. If the game's first trailer is anything to go by, it might deliver in this aspect just like its predecessors.

That being said, it should be noted that not much has been revealed about the next Grand Theft Auto yet. However, more details will likely arrive soon as GTA 6's release is planned for next year. Until then, let's take a look at the five funniest things Rockstar can add in GTA 6.

Note: This article is purely speculative and none of the entries have been confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

Jerry Kapowitz's shops and 4 other funniest things Rockstar can add in GTA 6

1) More social media parodies

The first GTA 6 trailer featured countless parodies of real-life social media clips that were incredibly funny. While it is unclear if this was just a one-off thing or if it will be a major part of the game, Rockstar going with the latter could make for some of the funniest moments in the upcoming title.

These kinds of clips emerge on social media almost every day, and it would be really interesting if the sequel features such parodies in a dedicated in-game app that is a satirical iteration of TikTok or Instagram.

2) Florida Man random events

PlanetLeonidaMan reporting a Florida Man incident parody (Image via Rockstar Games)

"Florida Man" is one of the most popular memes on the internet. For those unaware, it features individuals from the state involved in ridiculous activities. Interestingly, GTA 6 has its own version of the Florida Man meme, titled Leonida Man as seen in the trailer.

However, it would be even better (and funnier) if the game featured random events based on Florida Man incidents that players can run into while free-roaming across Leonida in GTA 6.

3) Jerry Kapowitz's shops

Jerry Kapowitz is a character who appears in GTA 4 and stumbles upon a pouch full of diamonds at the end of The Ballad of Gay Tony. An in-game article about this incident states that the character would like to use the wealth gained from selling these diamonds to open up a gun shop and a liquor store in Vice City.

Since GTA 6's map will feature Vice City, Rockstar should add two of these shops owned by Jerry Kapowitz to follow up on this funny accidental rags-to-riches story.

4) Parody of fans

A popular GTA 6 release date fan theory (Image via Reddit: u/27guy)

Fans have been talking about Grand Theft Auto 6 long before it was even confirmed by Rockstar Games. Theories, speculations, and rumors related to the game are highly common on the internet with fans currently anticipating GTA 6 trailer 2's possible release window.

Therefore, it would be really funny if Rockstar acknowledges or parodies this in some way in the upcoming game, possibly on the radio or on the in-game web.

5) The De Santa family on vacation

Michael De Santa is the only GTA 5 protagonist yet to appear in GTA Online. Although some hope that he returns in the upcoming GTA Online summer DLC, it would be hilarious to witness the dysfunctional De Santa family once again in conflict while on vacation in Vice City or some other part of Leonida.

Their involvement doesn't have to be integral to the story as even a cameo would suffice. Getting to see them (especially Michael's son Jimmy De Santa) interact with Lucia and her partner has the potential to be one of the funniest parts of the game.

