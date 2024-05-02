New GTA 6 leak circulating on social media is apparently fake: Here's why

A new GTA 6 leak has been circulating on various social media platforms today. The Grand Theft Auto community is now accustomed to seeing a new “leak” every other day. However, the new leak also turned out to be fake. The community quickly did some investigating as the leak was shared by various popular social media accounts.

Fans found a few interesting details that prove that the latest GTA 6 leak is a fake.

Fake GTA 6 leak creates a buzz among fans on social media

On May 2, 2024, many social media users were seen sharing the above image claiming it to be a new GTA 6 leak. It showed a blurry image of a bikini-clad woman on the beach. The image also had some HUDs and icons that resemble the actual Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from September 2022.

However, the community soon discovered that it was a concept art created by an X user named delta (X/@GTASixDelta). The user claims to be the “#1 Grand Theft Auto VI Concept Artist” and has created many similar images in the past. While the currently circulating image was not found in their profile, the following is another image to give you an idea.

It is worth noting that despite being concept fan art, X user @GTASixDelta claimed that they were new GTA 6 leaks on multiple occasions.

Social media users also shared their reactions to the fake leak. Many pointed out that the woman in the image looked like popular American singer Beyonce.

People comparing the fake GTA 6 leak woman to Beyonce (Image via X)

Redditors also called out the fake leak and emphasized that people should not fall for them.

Redditors reacting to the fake GTA 6 leak (Image via Reddit)

Readers should note that while Rockstar Games has been completely silent about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date and gameplay, many social media accounts have been recently sharing bogus content as leaks from the upcoming game. You should not fall for random claims and only follow the official Newswires from the studio.

FAQ

Is there any new official news on Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of May 2, 2024, there is no new official news about the upcoming game. Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released in 2025, after revealing the first trailer in December 2023. It is the only official statement we have at the moment. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2.

