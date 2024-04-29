Fans are divisive over potential GTA 6 hardware limitation

The GTA 6 hardware requirements are yet to be officially revealed by Rockstar Games. However, fans can make an estimation based on its scheduled release for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S. While the community is confident about the first two consoles, it has doubts over the Series S.

Recently, a Redditor named u/AnimeGokuSolos shared a thread on r/GTA6 discussing the hardware limitation of the upcoming game.

Fans share different opinions about the GTA 6 hardware requirements

Redditor u/AnimeGokuSolos shared the above thread asking the community its thoughts about the GTA 6 hardware requirements. The user stated that while some fans were worried that the Series S would “hold back” the game, this should not be the case.

Other users also agreed with their statement and commented that Rockstar made RDR 2 run smoothly on the PS4. So, GTA 6 hardware requirements should not overshadow the Series S.

Fans’ comments about the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay experience. (Image via r/GTA6)

However, others stated that the gameplay would not run as smoothly as the other consoles after the GTA 6 release on Series S.

Fans’ explaining why the GTA 6 hardware requirements may affect the gameplay on Xbox Series S. (Image via r/GTA6)

While these are just fan-made speculations, Digital Foundry (a renowned video game analyst) recently stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 may not run at 60 fps on the upcoming PS5 Pro.

This led the community to believe that the upcoming game’s hardware requirements for a smooth gameplay experience are very high. If the PS5 and its Pro version will not be able to achieve it, the chances are very low for the less powerful Series S.

Some fans were also seen talking about the Grand Theft Auto 6 PC version gameplay on the thread.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Rockstar Games is still optimizing the upcoming game for the selected consoles.

FAQ on the GTA 6 hardware requirements

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 be playable on PlayStation 4?

As of now, there are no official words of the upcoming game’s release on the last-gen consoles. So, the most reliable answer would be no.

