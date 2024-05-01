5 of the most interesting things that GTA 6 shouldn't miss out on

GTA 6 fans have a long wishlist of features for the upcoming game. These include both new and returning content. Rockstar Games is also seemingly listening to fans’ demands and bringing back many iconic features. However, there is always a chance that some may get overlooked or removed from the final version of the game.

This article lists five of the most interesting things and features that Rockstar Games should not miss out on adding in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 interesting that Rockstar Games must add to GTA 6

1) Changing body types

Since all games in the Grand Theft Auto series depict realism as far as possible, changing body types should also be a default thing in the games. Fans loved the feature's implementation in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and it should return in GTA 6 as well.

The protagonists’ bodies should change depending on their lifestyle and diet. Rockstar Games should also make the in-game gyms usable so that players can visit and work out to change their characters’ physiques. Similarly, eating too many snacks and junk food should make them fat.

2) Temporarily locked regions

Lucia with the ankle tag in the official poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Early Grand Theft Auto games used to have locked regions that became available after a certain mission or event. The GTA 6 map should also have locked regions. This will not only increase players’ curiosity but also motivate them to play through missions.

Interestingly, Lucia was seen wearing an electronic ankle tag in the game's currently available official artwork. While there is no official explanation for that yet, the community strongly believes that the female protagonist will not be able to freely roam the GTA 6 map during the initial phase.

3) Picking up and dropping items

Comment byu/LewisB_93 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Some GTA 6 leaks showed that the protagonists were able to pick up and drop items in the game. Rockstar Games should not scrape this feature and include it as one of the returning features in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the ability to pick up and throw small items such as bottles, guns, bricks, etc. is a welcome addition, fans in various forums were seen asking for this feature for bigger items. One such example is picking up an alligator and releasing it somewhere else on the map.

4) Calling friends for weapons and vehicles

Since the GTA 6 map is expected to be bigger than those of the current titles, players may find it tiring to visit weapon stores every time. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add the Gun Van feature in Story Mode, where the upcoming GTA protagonists can call their friends for a refill.

The same should be implemented for vehicles so that the players can get their hands on the best rides on demand. This feature could be also implemented using a garage mechanic.

5) Rampage missions

A screenshot from the Rampage missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rampage missions are one of the best ways to unleash your wrath on the NPCs. Rockstar Games should not overlook these side activities in the upcoming game and add more missions like the 3D Universe titles.

It is one of the highly anticipated returning things in GTA 6, and Rockstar Games should also continue with the tradition. With the rumored improved gunplay mechanics, Rampage missions in the upcoming title should be more enjoyable.

What new features GTA 6 will have after its release?

While it is difficult to confirm the upcoming features, the September 2022 leaks showcased some interesting additions to the game. Some of them include three new weapon wheel variations, a dispatch system for cops, carriable snacks, a new version of RAGE Engine, shops with dedicated operating hours, and more.

More on Grand Theft Auto 6:

