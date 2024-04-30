"Taxes": GTA 6 fans discuss worst suggestions for the game

Most discussions about GTA 6 involve assessing the exciting features that Rockstar Games could be adding to the upcoming title. However, a recent thread on the r/GTA6 subreddit discussed the worst things that could happen once the game is released. A Redditor named SpinninRadar (u/SpinninRadar) asked the community what they think would be the worst additions to the game.

A user named WiseMysticalTree (u/zoltar_skater) commented that the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay should have “taxes”:

Another Reddit user, Blabla (u/Odd_Departure6742), said that the in-game social media should have a “cancel” meter:

User nutthrob (u/nutthrob) suggested the Honor system from Red Dead Redemption 2:

Meanwhile, user jamesbryce321 (u/jamesbryce321) stated that Rockstar Games should add a mission similar to “Scouting the Port”. The community strongly regards it as one of the most boring missions in the Grand Theft Auto series:

Reddit user Dizzy_Efficiency_908 (u/Dizzy_Efficiency_908) suggested the implementation of ultra-realism in GTA 6:

User dickerdownn (u/dickerdownn) said that the police mechanism in Grand Theft Auto 6 should give players tickets for speeding and violating red lights:

Here are some other notable suggestions for Grand Theft Auto 6:

GTA 6 fans continue to discuss the upcoming game

Although Rockstar Games hasn't shared any new updates about the upcoming game in months, fans actively discuss and suggest various features every day. Leaks also contribute to the discussions, providing fans with insights. However, it remains uncertain what features the studio will introduce in the future.

FAQ on the GTA 6 gameplay

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 have a better mechanism than the past titles?

Yes. Based on leaks and the first official trailer, Rockstar Games seems to have significantly improved the upcoming game.

