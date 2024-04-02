GTA 6 2026 delay rumor: Everything you should know

The GTA 6 2026 delay rumor is certainly keeping players on the edge of their seats. It is one of the longest-awaited games in video game history, and players still don’t know its exact release date. While fans are hoping for an early 2025 release date, recent reports from renowned sources have some upsetting news. According to them, Rockstar Games is falling behind its schedule and the game may get delayed until 2026.

While both sources have cited Rockstar Games developers as their informants, the gaming studio has yet to officially acknowledge the matter. This article briefly provides everything you need to know about the GTA 6 2026 delay rumor.

Key factors to know regarding the GTA 6 2026 delay rumor

The first news of the GTA 6 2026 delay came out On March 23, 2024, when Kotaku (X/@Kotaku) reported that Rockstar is falling behind its development schedule. According to the report, the studio initially had a release plan for early 2025. However, due to the aforementioned factor, the release period currently stands in late 2025. But, there is also a chance that it gets further delayed until 2026.

Here’s what Kotaku wrote:

“while early 2025 was at one point possible, it’s no longer the target for Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch…Instead, the target is firmly “Fall 2025” and…it could even slip into 2026 as production reportedly falls behind.”

This created a buzz within the gaming community as the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is something all gamers have been keeping tabs on.

A few days later on March 29, 2024, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier (X/@jasonschreier) also reported the same things on the GTA 6 2026 delay rumor with some new insights. According to his report, development challenges do not necessarily indicate that the game will miss its target window.

His exact words were as follows:

“There is so much time between now and the end of 2025 that even if the production was somehow going perfectly, it would be impossible for anyone to state definitively that the game will be ready in 21 months."

Jason Schreier also provided context for the rumors about a possible delay by mentioning the recent changes to Rockstar's remote work policy and security issues. The gaming studio has called its employees to work from the office starting April 15, 2024, but not all developers are happy with the decision. The journalist hinted that while everything related to the production is fine for now, a clash of interests could result in loss of staff and contribute to the GTA 6 2026 delay.

Jason Schreier concluded by stating that the Grand Theft Auto 6 development process is falling behind, but he clarified that this is not a major cause for concern. He also mentioned that a 2026 delay is unlikely but possible.

