GTA 6 delay unlikely to happen but always possible, report claims

The recent news of a GTA 6 delay has jolted the Grand Theft Auto player base. Along with them, the entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for 2025 to witness what Rockstar Games has been cooking for a decade. However, a recent report by American journalist Jason Schreier (X/@jasonschreier) stated that while a delay is possible, it is unlikely to happen.

Jason directly communicated with sources at the gaming studio, who also disclosed some interesting information about the game’s development.

Latest report by Bloomberg states the GTA 6 delay is possible but unlikely

On March 29, 2024, Jason Schreier published an article for Bloomberg that covered many key factors about the GTA 6 delay rumor and the game's release.

He first stated that all video games, especially big projects like the Grand Theft Auto games, were typically behind their planned schedule. The upcoming game is also no exception, considering it has faced several leaks in the past two years. Emphasizing the “behind the schedule” part, he wrote:

"There is so much time between now and the end of 2025 that even if the production was somehow going perfectly, it would be impossible for anyone to state definitively that the game will be ready in 21 months."

He also talked about the recent change of working policy at Rockstar Games and how it may contribute to a GTA 6 delay:

“The new remote-work policy may itself slow down the schedule…Losing key staff due to this policy could, of course, lead to delays”.

The American gaming studio is reportedly calling back its developers to work from the office from April 15, 2024. While many employees are unhappy with the change, Rockstar Games remains firm with its decision. According to Jason, this could impact the upcoming game’s development and release schedule if employees resign in response to the change.

Talking about his recent interaction with Rockstar Games’ employees, Jason Schreier stated that the developers did not seem to have any insider information about the GTA 6 delay rumor:

“I asked a few other people at the company what they made of the rumor mill and was mostly met with shrugs”.

This led him to believe that while there is no sign of delays in the development process, there is a possibility that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could be pushed beyond 2025.

