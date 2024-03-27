GTA 6 pushed back to late 2025 according to a report

The GTA 6 release date is currently one of the most talked-about topics in the Grand Theft Auto community after Kotaku, a renowned media outlet, reported what Rockstar Games is planning for the upcoming game. However, after a recent update, the report now claims that the game has been pushed for a release window in late 2025. This has divided the community, as the report previously claimed multiple possible release periods for the game.

However, renowned insiders are still of the view that Rockstar Games is still on schedule, and the game will be released in early 2025.

GTA 6 has a new reported release date in late 2025

While Kotaku published the original GTA 6 release date report on March 23, 2024, it added a new segment on March 26, 2024, stating Rockstar Games would not be able to release the highly anticipated game in early 2025. Citing its own sources from the gaming studio, the media outlet stated the following:

“The majority of sources were certain that early 2025 is no longer possible. Instead, the target is firmly Fall 2025.”

However, the report also mentioned the possibility of the game’s release delaying till 2026.

In simple words, while Rockstar Games initially targeted early 2025 to release GTA 6, it has now been pushed to late 2025 for production-related reasons. However, the same reasons could also result in the game getting delayed even further.

On the other hand, Ben (X/@videotechuk_), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, called out the report and stated that it was just to create a buzz within the playerbase.

Similarly, fans were also not impressed with the report which is clearly visible by their comments.

Rockstar Games has yet to officially comment on the matter. Therefore, the latest official statement about Grand Theft Auto 6’s release is still in 2025 without a particular date. The community is expecting some more information from the GTA 6 trailer 2.

However, even that is still a mystery as the gaming studio shows no sign of when it’ll start to promote the upcoming title more. Therefore, fans are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt and keep an eye on Rockstar Games’ official website.

