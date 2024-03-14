GTA 6 is the most important thing to release, analyst claims

There is no doubt that GTA 6 is one of the most hyped video games in entertainment history as fans have been looking forward to its release for ages. The industry experts are also of the same view that the game’s release is going to be a remarkable event for the community. Recently, a report published by GamesIndustry.biz, where they interviewed Mat Piscatella, stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be one of the most important things to ever be released.

Readers should note that GamesIndustry.biz (X/@GIBiz) is a renowned gaming media outlet and Mat Piscatella (X/@MatPiscatella) is an expert game analyst.

Analyst says Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 release is going to be an important event for the gaming industry

On March 13, 2024, GamesIndustry.biz shared a report where it discussed various video games, including the release of GTA 6 and industry-related matters with Mat Piscatella. While talking about the sales reports of recently released video games, Mat Piscatella stated that 2024 would be a tough year for video game developers and publishers but mentioned that the industry would see a boost in 2025.

“This is going to be a tough year, but if you look towards 2025, if interest rates come down and money becomes a little bit more free-flowing to devs and pubs, we should get a boost in the development cycle again”

The analyst further stated that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 release would generate new interest within the community. His exact words were as follows:

“We're going to get a renewed batch of interest with GTA 6 in particular. There's probably never been a more important thing to ever release in the industry, so no pressure”.

This signifies that along with the end users (the gamers), industry experts and other related bodies are also looking forward to what surprises Rockstar Games will bring with Grand Theft Auto 6. After all, it’s been over a decade since the series has had a new installment.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, also has a very high earning target during the game’s release period. However, the actual release date is still unknown and fans are looking forward to more information in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

