GTA 6's cost to make: Rumors and speculations

News about the cost of making GTA 6 once shook the entire gaming industry as it exceeded everyone’s expectations. While Rockstar Games is still silent over the matter, the notorious Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker disclosed an astounding figure in September 2022. This led fans to speculate many things regarding the upcoming game. Some even discussed how much the game would retail for.

This article discusses the rumors and speculations regarding the cost of making GTA 6.

Note: The details below are yet to be verified by Rockstar Games.

Exploring rumors and speculations regarding the cost of making GTA 6

Immediately after the leaks, the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker tried to sell the stolen information on the web. A series of screenshots shared by vx-underground (X/@vxunderground), a renowned cyber-security organization, disclosed that it cost billions of dollars to make GTA 6.

The leaker stated that Rockstar Games had been developing Grand Theft Auto 6 since 2014 and had spent over $2 billion till September 2022. The news spread like wildfire as that is a huge production cost for any entertainment project, let alone a video game.

Thereafter, many fans began speculating that Grand Theft Auto 6 would cost $150 per copy. This remained a viral rumor for many days as Rockstar Games had neither announced the game nor released the first trailer yet.

Meanwhile, fans began to speculate about why it costs so much to make GTA 6. It is worth noting that both Rockstar Games and its parent organization, Take-Two Interactive, are planning to set new records with Grand Theft Auto 6. It is one of the most aspiring projects and is expected to include various surprise elements.

On May 15, 2023, SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_), a popular YouTuber who also has close ties with the gaming studio, disclosed Rockstar Games’ collaboration with American producer Timbaland for in-game music in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While Rockstar has yet to acknowledge the statement, the community speculated this could be one of the reasons why it cost so much to make GTA 6.

Interestingly, in early January 2024, popular American singer and record producer T-Pain revealed his collaboration with Rockstar Games for the upcoming title. While talking about his absence from the NoPixel RP server, T-Pain stated that Rockstar Games had barred him from playing the game for Grand Theft Auto 6-related reasons.

However, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm T-Pain’s involvement in GTA 6. Hiring such high-level artists for a game could further extend the overall budget. However, $2 billion is still a huge figure, and fans are waiting for the game’s release to see what Rockstar has been cooking.

