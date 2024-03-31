GTA 6 crossplay feature: Rumors and speculations so far

The Grand Theft Auto community has been asking for a GTA 6 crossplay option for ages. While many modern video game developers have allowed players to crossplay with other platforms, Rockstar Games is still falling behind this trend. Grand Theft Auto Online has been running for over a decade now and is ported to three console generations. Still, PC players cannot crossplay with console users and vice versa.

While Rockstar has yet to officially reveal Grand Theft Auto 6’s Online Mode, the community continues to discuss and speculate about a GTA 6 crossplay feature. More details are discussed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Grand Theft Auto community continues to ask Rockstar Games for GTA 6 crossplay feature

One of the very first instances of speculation regarding a GTA 6 crossplay feature can be traced back to 2021 when a Redditor asked the r/GTA6 community about its chances. While many others on the thread showed interest, others stated that Rockstar is unlikely to consider it.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of September 2022 disclosed that the developer is working on a multiplayer version of the upcoming title. However, the leaked footage did not show anything that indicates a crossplay option. Rather, it disclosed that Rockstar is moving forward with the same 32-player online lobby as Grand Theft Auto Online.

Of course, this part of the leaks is yet to be confirmed. As a result, fans continue to discuss the GTA 6 crossplay option.

Many fans believe that Rockstar Games will miss out on a great multiplayer experience if it doesn’t introduce a GTA 6 crossplay feature. Others can be seen constantly bombarding the gaming studio with requests for the same.

Will Rockstar Games make GTA 6 crossplay?

Although there is a slight chance that Rockstar Games could change its decision and make the upcoming title crossplay, the majority of the stakes are on the negative side. The gaming studio is very reserved with its online multiplayer services. While Grand Theft Auto Online is playable on six different platforms, none of them has the option to play with others.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online may also follow the same path where players can play with others only if the other party has the exact same gaming platform. Therefore, expecting a crossplay feature in 2025 between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles is still a pipe dream.

One of the main reasons why Rockstar Games doesn’t allow crossplay could be the modders and hackers. Due to the lack of dedicated servers, Grand Theft Auto Online on PC is plagued with many such issues.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should fix these issues in GTA 6 Online and introduce the crossplay option.

