5 biggest issues that GTA Online fans want GTA 6 Online to address

After the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games will likely be releasing its multiplayer version, GTA 6 Online (unofficial name). The community was given a hint of its development during the infamous September 2022 leaks and continues to discuss it to date. Recently, a fan account on X, @GTAVI_Countdown, asked the playerbase what changes they’d like to see in the upcoming multiplayer game.

The post received nearly 300 comments, with players sharing existing issues they face with Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. That said, this article lists five of the biggest issues that players want fixed in GTA 6 Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 issues from Grand Theft Auto Online that fans don’t want in GTA 6 Online

1) Dedicated servers

Dedicated servers are arguably among the most wanted features in Grand Theft Auto 6. While the playerbase has requested this feature in the current multiplayer game for ages, Rockstar Games shows no sign of incorporating it. Now, the community has shifted the focus of its request for GTA 6 Online.

The lack of dedicated servers creates many issues in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially in the game's PC version, where hackers and mod users exploit it to jeopardize others' gaming experiences. Having dedicated servers in GTA 6 Online will make the lobby safer and stronger. Rockstar will also be able to detect cheaters more efficiently in its official servers.

2) Solo-friendly gameplay

While Grand Theft Auto 5 Online was released as a multiplayer game, it has become more solo-centric in recent times. This feature should be continued in GTA 6 Online as a majority of the playerbase prefers playing alone nowadays.

However, the current multiplayer game still has many important missions that require several players to complete. Rockstar Games should address this issue in GTA 6 Online, as finding other players to join your game every time is not possible. Every mission should have the option to play solo or with a team for a better gaming experience.

3) Improved payouts

The Grand Theft Auto 5 Online economy is very unbalanced and oftentimes, requires players to work hard for their money. Although there are some great money-making methods in GTA Online, most don't feel too rewarding considering the cost of living in the State of San Andreas.

If Rockstar Games decides to implement a similar economy in the State of Leonida, the jobs in GTA 6 Online should pay better than the current multiplayer game. On the other hand, the studio could also decrease the prices of the in-game commodities so that the payouts can be considered decent.

4) Character improvements

The characters in the current multiplayer game are very bland and lifeless. Although Rockstar Games allows you to edit your characters in GTA 5 Online, they lack the charm and liveliness seen in the Story Mode characters. A major issue is their not having their own voices.

The lack of liveliness should be addressed in GTA 6 Online so that players can bond with their characters. Moreover, Rockstar Games should allow players to create diverse characters with different body shapes. All playable characters in Grand Theft Auto Online have the same physique, which feels dull sometimes.

5) No flying vehicles

Futuristic and flying vehicles are a menace in Grand Theft Auto Online, and many players despise them for understandable reasons. While Rockstar Games shows no sign of removing them from the current multiplayer game, such vehicles should not be added in GTA 6 Online in the first place.

Fortunately, the GTA 6 leak files did not show flying vehicles, such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II and Imponte Deluxo. The community strongly hopes that Rockstar Games will not ruin the upcoming multiplayer game by reintroducing these overpowered vehicles.

